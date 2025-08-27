The most Fantasy drafts of the year are happening now in the final week of August, and this is an exciting time. And we know many of you will use the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data as a guide, which you can view here. I encourage you to study the ADP because it's a good blueprint for how your draft might go.

But you never want to follow ADP directly for your drafts. The idea is to see where you can find potential value picks -- and players going too soon that you might want to avoid. We'll help you to navigate the ADP to make the best decisions for your real draft.

Let's take a look at the updated CBS Sports ADP for PPR, and we're focusing on quarterbacks here. And it's hard to find a lot of value picks at this position.

Josh Allen (ADP of 16.7) has moved ahead of Lamar Jackson (17.6) as the No. 1 quarterback, and both are being selected in Round 2, which is too soon for me. I also don't like the value for Joe Burrow (26.1), Jayden Daniels (31.2) and Jalen Hurts (31.6), but at least the latter two are being selected in the middle of Round 3.

Patrick Mahomes (48.2) should be selected in Round 6 and not Round 4, and I don't want Baker Mayfield (57.0) at his cost as well. It's when we get to Bo Nix (73.1) and Dak Prescott (82.5) where the value for quarterbacks starts to get reasonable, but I would wait even longer.

The quarterbacks I would target based on the CBS Sports ADP are Justin Fields (116.2) and Drake Maye (129.4). Both are breakout candidates for me, and I love their value here.

I also like other quarterbacks being drafted later in Justin Herbert (119.5), Caleb Williams (120.5), Jordan Love (123.9) and Trevor Lawrence (142.7), who is my favorite cost on this list. I would have no problem waiting for two of these quarterbacks on Draft Day and loading up on running backs, receivers and a tight end with my earlier picks.

Best Value

Trevor Lawrence

ADP: 142.7

I used Lawrence in this spot last week, and I'll keep him here again since his ADP didn't change. He should be headed for a career year under new coach Liam Coen, especially with the addition of Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr. at receiver. And Lawrence is going to surprise Fantasy managers with his rushing ability (he has two seasons on his resume with at least 334 yards), which could help him challenge to be a top-12 quarterback if he stays healthy. Even if you don't draft Lawrence as your starter, he's a great quarterback to stash on your bench.

Worst Value

Josh Allen

ADP: 16.7

I love Allen, and he's my No. 2 quarterback this season behind Jackson. But I don't want to draft Allen in Round 2, and I'd rather have Jackson as the best player at his position. Last year, Allen was the No. 4 quarterback behind Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield, and Jackson (30.1 Fantasy points per game) finished better than Allen (25.6) by a wide margin. I hope Allen closes the gap this year, but give me Jackson first and both quarterbacks in Round 3 at the earliest.

