Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Can you trust Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers in Week 15?

Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers you might want to trust over the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.

If you advanced to the semi-finals with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers you deserve some praise for putting a strong team around them. Because they sure aren't responsible for your recent success.

Mahomes was the best of the three in Week 14, but he only scored 15 points. Rodgers' managers would take that. He's only topped 14 points once since Week 8. Over the past month this trio has one game a piece with more than 20 Fantasy points. So what do you do with them in Week 15?

Mahomes is at home against the Broncos. The last time he faced them he left the game with a knee injury. They're only allowing 16.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. But I just can't get away from him. The Chiefs have an implied total of 28 based on the Vegas total and they still can't run the ball very well at all. The solid play of Drew Lock in Week 14 makes me hope the Broncos can keep this close enough for Mahomes to approach 35 attempts. He's mostly been good when he's thrown that often.

A lack of attempts has certainly been a problem for Wilson and now he's traveling across the country to face a Panthers defense that simply cannot stop the run. Still, I'll have a hard time sitting Wilson too. The Seahawks defense has been suspect lately and I don't expect they'll be much better in the Eastern time zone. This looks like one of those games where Wilson only throws 30 times but it comes with multiple touchdown passes and elite efficiency.

The guy I am concerned about is Rodgers. He simply hasn't been as good as Mahomes or Wilson. Rodgers only has five games all season with 20 Fantasy points and those came almost exclusively against teams with bad defenses. While the Bears aren't the same team they were in 2018, they certainly don't have a bad defense. I'd start Ryan Tannehill and several other streamers below over Rodgers this week. 

Numbers to know
  • 26 - Ryan Tannehill Fantasy points per game since taking over as the starter. Only Lamar Jackson has been better.
  • 10 - Rush attempts for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 14. Running is key to his Fantasy value.
  • 6.5 - Yards per attempt for Carson Wentz. That's his lowest mark since his rookie year.
  • 522 - Pass attempts for Tom Brady, which leads the NFL. Will it continue against the Bengals?
Matchups that Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
One to Stash
DFS Plays
Top Play
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Lamar Jackson

32.00

2

Russell Wilson

29.31

3

Patrick Mahomes

28.41

4

DeShaun Watson

28.32

5

Drew Brees

27.85

6

Dak Prescott

26.26

7

Ryan Tannehill

26.07

8

Jimmy Garoppolo

25.82

9

Jameis Winston

25.71

10

Kyler Murray

25.62

11

Tom Brady

24.63

12

Ryan Fitzpatrick

23.92

13

Derek Carr

23.87

14

Gardner Minshew

23.48

15

Philip Rivers

23.22

16

Aaron Rodgers

22.87

17

Carson Wentz

22.71

18

Mitchell Trubisky

22.42

19

Matt Ryan

22.33

20

Josh Allen

22.10

21

Eli Manning

21.81

22

Baker Mayfield

21.49

23

Jacoby Brissett

21.25

24

Jared Goff

21.19

25

Kyle Allen

21.04

26

Kirk Cousins

20.39

27

David Blough

18.74

28

Andy Dalton

18.14

29

Drew Lock

17.69

30

Devlin Hodges

17.58

31

Sam Darnold

16.92

32

Dwayne Haskins

14.50

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 15 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Our Latest Stories