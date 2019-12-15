Fantasy Football Quarterback Preview: Can you trust Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers in Week 15?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers you might want to trust over the likes of Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson.
If you advanced to the semi-finals with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, or Aaron Rodgers you deserve some praise for putting a strong team around them. Because they sure aren't responsible for your recent success.
Mahomes was the best of the three in Week 14, but he only scored 15 points. Rodgers' managers would take that. He's only topped 14 points once since Week 8. Over the past month this trio has one game a piece with more than 20 Fantasy points. So what do you do with them in Week 15?
Mahomes is at home against the Broncos. The last time he faced them he left the game with a knee injury. They're only allowing 16.1 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. But I just can't get away from him. The Chiefs have an implied total of 28 based on the Vegas total and they still can't run the ball very well at all. The solid play of Drew Lock in Week 14 makes me hope the Broncos can keep this close enough for Mahomes to approach 35 attempts. He's mostly been good when he's thrown that often.
A lack of attempts has certainly been a problem for Wilson and now he's traveling across the country to face a Panthers defense that simply cannot stop the run. Still, I'll have a hard time sitting Wilson too. The Seahawks defense has been suspect lately and I don't expect they'll be much better in the Eastern time zone. This looks like one of those games where Wilson only throws 30 times but it comes with multiple touchdown passes and elite efficiency.
The guy I am concerned about is Rodgers. He simply hasn't been as good as Mahomes or Wilson. Rodgers only has five games all season with 20 Fantasy points and those came almost exclusively against teams with bad defenses. While the Bears aren't the same team they were in 2018, they certainly don't have a bad defense. I'd start Ryan Tannehill and several other streamers below over Rodgers this week.
Week 15 QB Preview
Numbers to know
- 26 - Ryan Tannehill Fantasy points per game since taking over as the starter. Only Lamar Jackson has been better.
- 10 - Rush attempts for Mitchell Trubisky in Week 14. Running is key to his Fantasy value.
- 6.5 - Yards per attempt for Carson Wentz. That's his lowest mark since his rookie year.
- 522 - Pass attempts for Tom Brady, which leads the NFL. Will it continue against the Bengals?
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
GB Green Bay • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Tannehill is the one quarterback on this list I legitimately want to start.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
He's been one of the best quarterbacks in Fantasy for the past month.
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
The projections like Fitzmagic more than I'm comfortable with. But there's certainly upside.
Eli Manning QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #10
Age: 38 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Manning scored 20 Fantasy points in his first game back and will now face an even worse defense.
Minshew was disappointing in Week 14 but this Raiders pass defense is terrible.
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Dalton faces the Dolphins in Week 16.
DFS Plays
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I expect the Seahawks to put up a big number in Carolina.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Murray has really struggled against a difficult schedule but he gets a little break this week with a home game against the Browns.
Heath's projections
Rank
QB
FPTs
1
Lamar Jackson
32.00
2
Russell Wilson
29.31
3
Patrick Mahomes
28.41
4
DeShaun Watson
28.32
5
Drew Brees
27.85
6
Dak Prescott
26.26
7
Ryan Tannehill
26.07
8
Jimmy Garoppolo
25.82
9
Jameis Winston
25.71
10
Kyler Murray
25.62
11
Tom Brady
24.63
12
Ryan Fitzpatrick
23.92
13
Derek Carr
23.87
14
Gardner Minshew
23.48
15
Philip Rivers
23.22
16
Aaron Rodgers
22.87
17
Carson Wentz
22.71
18
Mitchell Trubisky
22.42
19
Matt Ryan
22.33
20
Josh Allen
22.10
21
Eli Manning
21.81
22
Baker Mayfield
21.49
23
Jacoby Brissett
21.25
24
Jared Goff
21.19
25
Kyle Allen
21.04
26
Kirk Cousins
20.39
27
David Blough
18.74
28
Andy Dalton
18.14
29
Drew Lock
17.69
30
Devlin Hodges
17.58
31
Sam Darnold
16.92
32
Dwayne Haskins
14.50
