We're through the first week of preseason action, so it's time to update the quarterback tiers. For Tiers 3.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.



You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here.



And for context, this is based on six points for passing touchdowns, one point for every 25 yards passing, and minus-2 points for each interception, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Jayden Daniels

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts



No change from Tiers 2.0.



Tier 2

Patrick Mahomes



No change from Tiers 2.0.



Tier 3

Baker Mayfield

Bo Nix

Dak Prescott



No change from Tiers 2.0.



Tier 4

Justin Fields

Kyler Murray

Drake Maye



Caleb Williams was in this group in Tiers 2.0, but I don't want to draft him as a low-end starter anymore. Instead, Williams is just a late-round flier, but he is a good quarterback to stash on your bench with the hope that he improves in his sophomore campaign.



Tier 5

Brock Purdy

Jared Goff

Jordan Love

Trevor Lawrence

Justin Herbert



I expanded this tier to include Love, Lawrence, and Herbert. Love is having a strong training camp, and I love the way Matthew Golden has looked. It also helps that Love is healthy, which could improve his rushing totals.



Lawrence is one of my favorite sleepers this season, and I'm excited to draft him as a low-end starter in all leagues. And Herbert should benefit with the addition of Keenan Allen, although losing left tackle Rashawn Slater (knee) for the season isn't ideal.



Tier 6

Caleb Williams

J.J. McCarthy

Tua Tagovailoa

C.J. Stroud



I dropped Williams to this tier, and I also moved up Tagovailoa and Stroud. Williams and McCarthy still have sleeper appeal this season, and Tagovailoa and Stroud are the last two quarterbacks I believe can average 20.0 Fantasy points per game without much risk.



Tier 7

Anthony Richardson

Michael Penix Jr.

Bryce Young

Cam Ward

Matthew Stafford



After a lot of movement, the quarterbacks from Tier 8 are now in Tier 7, although the order is different. I would still take a late-round flier on Richardson (finger) if healthy, and hopefully, he'll win the starting job for the Colts.



Tier 8

Geno Smith

Sam Darnold

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Joe Flacco

Daniel Jones



These quarterbacks moved up from Tier 9 to Tier 8, but there are no changes in the order.



Tier 9

Shedeur Sanders

Jaxson Dart

Spencer Rattler

Tyler Shough

Jalen Milroe

Kirk Cousins

Sam Howell

Jimmy Garoppolo



These were the quarterbacks in Tier 10, but that tier has now been eliminated. I moved Sanders and Dart to the top of this group because both looked good in their first preseason action and could start sooner rather than later this season. And we'll see who wins the starting job for the Saints this year between Rattler and Shough, which could push one of them into Tier 8.