The preseason is over, so it's time to update the quarterback tiers. For Tiers 5.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here, Tiers 3.0 and Tiers 4.0 here.

And for context, this is based on six points for passing touchdowns, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-2 points for each interception, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Jayden Daniels

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 2

Patrick Mahomes

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 3

Baker Mayfield

Bo Nix

Dak Prescott

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 4

Justin Fields

Kyler Murray

Drake Maye

No change from Tiers 4.0.

Tier 5

Brock Purdy

Jared Goff

Jordan Love

Trevor Lawrence

Caleb Williams

Justin Herbert

Williams moved into this tier after a strong preseason. I hope what he showed against Kansas City and Buffalo carries over into the regular season, and Williams has sleeper appeal with a late-round pick.

Tier 6

J.J. McCarthy

Tua Tagovailoa

C.J. Stroud

Williams moved up out of this tier.

Tier 7

Michael Penix Jr.

Bryce Young

Cam Ward

Matthew Stafford

Anthony Richardson was in this tier, but he's out now with Daniel Jones named the starting quarterback for the Colts.

Tier 8

Daniel Jones

Geno Smith

Sam Darnold

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Joe Flacco

Anthony Richardson

Jones moves to the top of this tier, and Richardson is at the bottom. I still expect Richardson to get some starts this season, and he could be Fantasy relevant if he plays enough games.

Tier 9

Jaxson Dart

Spencer Rattler

Tyler Shough

Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jalen Milroe

Kirk Cousins

We still don't know who will start for the Saints, and the winner out of Rattler and Shough will be a reserve in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.