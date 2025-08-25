Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings Tiers 5.0 August, 25: Jamey Eisenberg's guide for grabbing value at QB
Using tiered-based rankings allow you to avoid missing out on position runs in your drafts
The preseason is over, so it's time to update the quarterback tiers. For Tiers 5.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here. You can also see the full list of Tiers 2.0 here, Tiers 3.0 and Tiers 4.0 here.
And for context, this is based on six points for passing touchdowns, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-2 points for each interception, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
Lamar Jackson
Josh Allen
Jayden Daniels
Joe Burrow
Jalen Hurts
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 2
Patrick Mahomes
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 3
Baker Mayfield
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 4
Justin Fields
Kyler Murray
Drake Maye
No change from Tiers 4.0.
Tier 5
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
Trevor Lawrence
Caleb Williams
Justin Herbert
Williams moved into this tier after a strong preseason. I hope what he showed against Kansas City and Buffalo carries over into the regular season, and Williams has sleeper appeal with a late-round pick.
Tier 6
J.J. McCarthy
Tua Tagovailoa
C.J. Stroud
Williams moved up out of this tier.
Tier 7
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
Cam Ward
Matthew Stafford
Anthony Richardson was in this tier, but he's out now with Daniel Jones named the starting quarterback for the Colts.
Tier 8
Daniel Jones
Geno Smith
Sam Darnold
Aaron Rodgers
Russell Wilson
Joe Flacco
Anthony Richardson
Jones moves to the top of this tier, and Richardson is at the bottom. I still expect Richardson to get some starts this season, and he could be Fantasy relevant if he plays enough games.
Tier 9
Jaxson Dart
Spencer Rattler
Tyler Shough
Shedeur Sanders
Dillon Gabriel
Jimmy Garoppolo
Jalen Milroe
Kirk Cousins
We still don't know who will start for the Saints, and the winner out of Rattler and Shough will be a reserve in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.