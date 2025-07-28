Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers 2.0 for 2025: Tiered rankings updated through training camps
Using tiered-based rankings allow you to avoid missing out on position runs in your drafts
The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the quarterback tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.
You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.
And for context, this is based on six points for passing touchdowns, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-2 points for each interception, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.
Tier 1
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 2
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 3
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 4
Maye was in Tier 6 in Tiers 1.0, but he's someone I'm excited about this season. The first week of training camp has been positive, especially with Stefon Diggs (knee) having no setbacks from last season's torn ACL.
I dropped Williams behind Murray and Maye, but I still like Williams as a low-end starter in all leagues. I just like the upside more for Maye and Murray as of now.
Tier 5
I flipped the order for these guys from Tiers 1.0, but that will likely be fluid. I would love Purdy more if all of his receivers were healthy, but just when Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) came off the PUP list, Jauan Jennings (calf) was injured. And Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is still out.
I still feel like there's more upside for Purdy over Goff, but Goff is one of the safest fallback Fantasy quarterbacks you can find with a late-round pick.
Tier 6
Maye moved up to Tier 4 from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 7
Matthew Stafford was in this tier in Tiers 1.0, but I'll drop him to Tier 8 here since he's dealing with a back injury.
Tier 8
Matthew Stafford
Cam Ward
Penix moves ahead of Stafford due to his back injury. I'll be more excited about Penix if Darnell Mooney (shoulder) doesn't miss too much practice time.
Tier 9
No change from Tiers 1.0.
Tier 10
Garoppolo was added to this tier with Stafford's back injury.