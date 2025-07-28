The first week of training camp is done, so it's time to update the quarterback tiers. For Tiers 2.0, I'm only going to list the players in each tier with any potential changes.

You can see the full breakdown of each player by clicking on Tiers 1.0 here.

And for context, this is based on six points for passing touchdowns, one point for every 25 yards passing and minus-2 points for each interception, as well as one point for every 10 yards rushing. Hopefully, these tiers can help with any draft decisions you have to make this year.

Tier 1

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Jayden Daniels

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts

No change from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 2

Patrick Mahomes

No change from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 3

Baker Mayfield

Bo Nix

Dak Prescott

No change from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 4

Justin Fields

Kyler Murray

Drake Maye

Caleb Williams

Maye was in Tier 6 in Tiers 1.0, but he's someone I'm excited about this season. The first week of training camp has been positive, especially with Stefon Diggs (knee) having no setbacks from last season's torn ACL.

I dropped Williams behind Murray and Maye, but I still like Williams as a low-end starter in all leagues. I just like the upside more for Maye and Murray as of now.

Tier 5

Brock Purdy

Jared Goff

I flipped the order for these guys from Tiers 1.0, but that will likely be fluid. I would love Purdy more if all of his receivers were healthy, but just when Ricky Pearsall (hamstring) came off the PUP list, Jauan Jennings (calf) was injured. And Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is still out.

I still feel like there's more upside for Purdy over Goff, but Goff is one of the safest fallback Fantasy quarterbacks you can find with a late-round pick.

Tier 6

Trevor Lawrence

J.J. McCarthy

Maye moved up to Tier 4 from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 7

Tua Tagovailoa

Justin Herbert

Jordan Love

C.J. Stroud

Matthew Stafford was in this tier in Tiers 1.0, but I'll drop him to Tier 8 here since he's dealing with a back injury.

Tier 8

Michael Penix Jr.

Matthew Stafford

Anthony Richardson

Bryce Young

Cam Ward

Penix moves ahead of Stafford due to his back injury. I'll be more excited about Penix if Darnell Mooney (shoulder) doesn't miss too much practice time.

Tier 9

Geno Smith

Sam Darnold

Aaron Rodgers

Russell Wilson

Joe Flacco

Daniel Jones

No change from Tiers 1.0.

Tier 10

Tyler Shough

Shedeur Sanders

Jaxson Dart

Kirk Cousins

Spencer Rattler

Jalen Milroe

Sam Howell

Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo was added to this tier with Stafford's back injury.