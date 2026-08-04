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Dave Richard's Quarterback Tiers 2.0: This tier-based drafting system prepares you for every QB strategy

A tier-based system for addressing the QB position in your Fantasy drafts

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If you've played Fantasy Football for a while you've probably heard about how deep quarterback is from year to year. But by comparison, this year's group is notably deeper than the past three seasons or so.

And every other position you'll pick is at least a little less deep, which is why we'll see the best draft-day values come at quarterback. Again.

Where does the depth come from? It's a crossroads of great veteran players still going strong and a new breed of young quarterbacks with awesome potential.

By my count there are sixteen quarterbacks I'd be okay starting in Week 1 in one-QB leagues this year and another five I'd love to have on my bench in hopes of a breakout season. You should come up with your own count as part of your pre-draft preparations. 

Some positional notes:

  • Fourteen quarterbacks averaged at least 20 Fantasy points per game (six-point pass TDs) in 2025 and four others were above 19.
  • Patrick Mahomes has the longest active streak of consecutive seasons with 20-plus Fantasy points per game with eight. Josh Allen has had at least 24 points per game in six straight years, Jalen Hurts has at least 21.8 points per game in five straight years.
  • Between eight and 10 of the top 12 quarterbacks in each of 2021-25 were on playoff teams. Want a good Fantasy QB? Make sure he's on a playoff contender. 
  • Between five and six of the top 12 quarterbacks in 2023-25 were also in the top 12 the previous year. So there is some turnover there -- just like there's turnover in who's in the playoffs every year. 

Tier 1

Rounds 3-5

player headshot
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3668
RUYDS
579
TD
39
INT
10
FPTS/G
24.4
player headshot
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
2549
RUYDS
349
TD
23
INT
7
FPTS/G
19.7
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
NE New England • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4394
RUYDS
450
TD
35
INT
8
FPTS/G
24.3
player headshot
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
1809
RUYDS
41
TD
17
INT
5
FPTS/G
21

There will be people in your home leagues that take quarterbacks before Round 3. Let them. Don't panic. Don't reach. The demand for quarterbacks in one-QB leagues is naturally limited, and the supply for good quarterbacks is strong in 2026.

That said, all four of these quarterbacks have potential to finish as the best QB in Fantasy. It would not be a big mistake to target whoever is available last among these four, provided it's at a value. Just don't get mad at yourself if you don't get any of them.

All four will be very early Round 1 picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 2

Rounds 6-7

player headshot
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #1
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3224
RUYDS
421
TD
33
INT
6
FPTS/G
21.9
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
WAS Washington • #5
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
1262
RUYDS
278
TD
10
INT
3
FPTS/G
18.6

I'd expect Hurts and Daniels to be the next quarterbacks off the board after those first four. Both have the built-in edge with their rushing, and both could improve their passing numbers with new playcallers. They represent good value since they have some outstanding upside and can be had rounds after the first four.

This will also be the tier for any quarterback that generates a lot of buzz in training camp. I could easily see any of the three quarterbacks in the next tier leaping up here.

Both of these quarterbacks will be top-15 picks (probably top-12 picks) in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 3

Rounds 8-9

player headshot
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3727
RUYDS
498
TD
28
INT
13
FPTS/G
21.2
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
CHI Chicago • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3942
RUYDS
383
TD
31
INT
7
FPTS/G
21.9
player headshot
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4552
RUYDS
177
TD
32
INT
10
FPTS/G
22

Expect a surge in quarterback drafting starting in Round 8 in those home leagues. I'm not sure there's a consensus after the first six quarterbacks -- any of this trio could go first -- but these three stand out as having good upside without too much downside.

Between the three QBs there have been just two seasons below 19 Fantasy points per game in the past three years (Caleb Williams' 2024 rookie year, Dak Prescott's eight-game 2024 season). Yes, that means Herbert has averaged at least 19 Fantasy points for the entirety of his six-year career, and now he's mind-melding with savvy playcaller Mike McDaniel.

I'd also expect any quarterback in the remaining tiers to get fired up into this tier if the preseason reports suggest great things.

These quarterbacks will be top-24 picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 4

Rounds 9-11

player headshot
Trevor Lawrence QB
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4007
RUYDS
359
TD
38
INT
12
FPTS/G
23.3
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3587
RUYDS
422
TD
27
INT
11
FPTS/G
23.6
player headshot
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4707
RUYDS
1
TD
46
INT
8
FPTS/G
26.1
player headshot
Jaxson Dart QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #6
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
2272
RUYDS
487
TD
24
INT
5
FPTS/G
19.4
player headshot
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4564
RUYDS
45
TD
34
INT
8
FPTS/G
21.5
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
2167
RUYDS
147
TD
23
INT
10
FPTS/G
24.2

The depth of the quarterback position shows itself in the fourth tier. A pretty simple case can be made for each of these names to exceed their Draft Day value, and the downside for them isn't that terrible save for injury-related issues. 

Kinda makes me want to focus on this group rather than any of the previous tiers.

Just keep in mind that waiting on quarterback isn't a bad option, especially if you keep finding players at other positions you like in the first eight rounds.

Another option is to take two of these quarterbacks (or one of these quarterbacks and one of the quarterbacks in Tier 5). This especially makes sense in 14-team leagues, but not in smaller 10-or-fewer-team formats. The more quarterbacks available on the waiver wire, the less important it is to carry two. I'd lean against carrying two quarterbacks in a 12-team league unless the value on one or both QBs is impossible to pass up.

These quarterbacks will be top-50 picks in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

Tier 5

Rounds 11+

player headshot
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3381
RUYDS
199
TD
23
INT
6
FPTS/G
18.7
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3931
RUYDS
356
TD
30
INT
11
FPTS/G
20.8
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
MIN Minnesota • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
962
RUYDS
173
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
17.9
player headshot
Malik Willis QB
MIA Miami • #2
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
422
RUYDS
123
TD
5
INT
0
FPTS/G
14.3
player headshot
Tyler Shough QB
NO New Orleans • #6
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
2384
RUYDS
186
TD
13
INT
6
FPTS/G
16.2
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3693
RUYDS
382
TD
27
INT
11
FPTS/G
19
player headshot
Jacoby Brissett QB
ARI Arizona • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3366
RUYDS
168
TD
24
INT
8
FPTS/G
19.5
player headshot
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3041
RUYDS
209
TD
20
INT
8
FPTS/G
17.6
player headshot
Cam Ward QB
TEN Tennessee • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3169
RUYDS
159
TD
17
INT
7
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Daniel Jones QB
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3101
RUYDS
164
TD
24
INT
8
FPTS/G
20.3
player headshot
Sam Darnold QB
SEA Seattle • #14
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
4048
RUYDS
95
TD
25
INT
14
FPTS/G
16.8
player headshot
Bryce Young QB
CAR Carolina • #9
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3011
RUYDS
216
TD
25
INT
11
FPTS/G
16.5
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3025
RUYDS
109
TD
19
INT
17
FPTS/G
14.1
player headshot
Aaron Rodgers QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 42 • Experience: 22 yrs.
2025 Stats
PAYDS
3322
RUYDS
61
TD
25
INT
7
FPTS/G
17.2

The only reason why this list is as long as it is is because of two-QB leagues. You can make a case for any of the first six names to be worth rostering in a one-QB league pretty easily; the rest not so much. 

I can't stress enough how deep the quarterback position is. Everyone from Love to Mayfield has top-12 potential. In fact, if you read just this list of names and see four or more QBs you'd be okay starting, then you should definitely wait on drafting the position.

The first six names will be wiped out by pick 80 in Superflex/two-QB leagues.

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