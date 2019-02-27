Fantasy Football: Ranking the best destinations for Nick Foles

Want to see the latest analysis when it goes live? Go to the CBS Sports app on your phone, open up "Settings" and sign up for Fantasy alerts to get the latest from our Fantasy football team as soon as it's available.

Nick Foles had a run for the ages with the Eagles in 2017, going from laughingstock backup quarterback to Super Bowl MVP. Then he followed it up with another playoff run that fell short of a second-straight conference final appearance.

He'll add a new title in 2019: sure-fire Week 1 starter.

Foles will hit free agency in mid-March and land a large contract with a team in need of developing its passing game. Though most folks won't see Foles as a Fantasy fit, the reality is that he completed over 72 percent of his passes for 282.6 yards per game and seven scores over five starts in 2018. His arrival should help receivers around him, and at the very least offer streaming help throughout the season.

Here's how I'd rank Foles' landing spots for Fantasy purposes:

1. Jacksonville

It seems like a near-certainty that the Jaguars will be Foles' future home. Not only would he re-connect with John DeFilippo, who was his quarterbacks coach in Philadelphia, but he'd solve the inaccurate passing the offense has dealt with for years. Foles would also act as a short-term solution as maybe a two- or three-year fix, giving the Jaguars some time to find and potentially groom their quarterback of the future. He'd also work behind an offensive line that should offer some good protection when its starters aren't missing -- that's key for any quarterback, but Foles has been proven to be sloppy when under siege.

The Jaguars receiving corps isn't pretty, and the team may stick with a conservative, balanced approach from week to week. That said, they have some intriguing receivers who may improve in 2019 with Foles under center. Slot weapon Dede Westbrook caught 65 percent of his targets last year for a team-leading 717 yards and five touchdowns. DeFilippo has a nice track record of utilizing his slot receiver (Adam Thielen was a beast last season), and Foles made magic with middle-of-the-field options like Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz. He'd stand to be the most appealing Jaguars receiver no matter who the quarterback is. Jacksonville also has a young deep-shot speedster in D.J. Chark and should be in the market for another wideout. This wouldn't become a receiver's paradise with Foles, but it would improve from where it was the past couple of seasons.

2. Miami

The Dolphins might not admit to tanking in 2019, but they're almost assuredly looking for their next franchise quarterback and might not see the 30-year-old Foles as anything more than a stop-gap. Foles would have to learn a new playbook and drop back behind a suspect offensive line with receivers who might be schemed up nicely but don't exactly offer a lot of potential (guys like Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills). It doesn't seem like a great fit.

In the event he signs here, short-area targets like Wilson and second-year tight end Mike Gesicki could see improved targets. Stills wouldn't quite have any more appeal than what he has now, which isn't saying a whole lot. Honestly it feels like Foles would flounder with the Fins and not reach nor create much Fantasy success.

3. Washington

It seems like a long shot for Alex Smith to come back from his gruesome leg injury and play in 2019, so Foles could be an expensive replacement. But he might be a long shot himself. Because the Redskins owe just over $20 million to Smith in 2019, they're probably not too keen on spending for Foles. But if they somehow make it work, Foles should gravitate to Jay Gruden's West Coast playbook since it's a variety of what he's used to from Philly.

The Redskins' receiving corps, however, is a slop fest. Their leading wide receiver was Josh Doctson, with 532 yards in 15 games. Jordan Reed topped him by 26 yards in two fewer games. No one scored more than two touchdowns through the air. Expecting Foles to come in and become a superstar is far-fetched; he might help Reed to a decent season (if Reed stays healthy ... or with the Redskins) but it's unlikely he'll make the Redskins better.

What about ... Cincinnati? Sure, let's get weird. The Bengals could theoretically trade or release Dalton without any cap penalty and bring in Foles as a lower-cost replacement. If they did this, Foles would be at least as good as Dalton, making him a bye-week fill-in for Fantasy and a good enough distributor to keep A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd interesting in Fantasy. Remember, the change in playcaller to Zac Taylor should spark some creativity in Cincy, but that'll be the case whether it's Dalton or Foles.

What about ... the New York Giants? So let's say Eli Manning abruptly retires. Foles would be a costly replacement but one that might work given Pat Shurmur's offense, which isn't too far off from what Foles worked with in Kansas City and Philadelphia. In some ways he might be an upgrade over Manning in that he's younger with a stronger arm. Unfortunately, the Giants re-committed to Manning in late February and won't be in the mix for Foles or any other veteran quarterback.