Fantasy Football Rankings 2017 & Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Derek Carr, Ty Montgomery

Last season, Allen Robinson was plucked off Fantasy Football draft boards as the seventh-highest wide receiver, ahead of guys like Mike Evans (12 TDs) and T.Y. Hilton (1,448 yards).

Instead of repeating his 14-TD campaign from 2015, Robinson face-planted. He failed to top 900 yards receiving and only scored six times.

The team at SportsLine was all off Robinson last year. Their model, which was originally used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Robinson finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the WR28.

One huge bust SportsLine is calling this season: Raiders QB Derek Carr. He has an ADP in the sixth round, but SportsLine's cheat sheets have him ranked the same as Tyrod Taylor (12th round), Carson Palmer (11th round), and Matthew Stafford (ninth round). Don't be fooled by Carr's preseason hype.



Another player you'll want to steer clear of is Packers RB Ty Montgomery. The converted wideout scored just three times last season, but is being plucked off draft boards in the first half of the fourth round. Rather than reach for this fantasy football bust, SportsLine has sixth-rounders Bilal Powell and Mike Gillislee ranked the same. Montgomery may have upside, but don't spend your fourth-round pick on him.

At running back, steer clear of the Rams' Todd Gurley. A massive bust last season, some experts are predicting a bounce-back year, but SportsLine's model disagrees. SportsLine has the second-rounder ranked the same as Tevin Coleman (fifth-round ADP) and Carlos Hyde (fourth-round ADP). Avoid Gurley, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry in the preseason, and let your friends draft this Fantasy Football bust.

