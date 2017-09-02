Fantasy Football Rankings 2017: Sleepers, ADP from model that nailed Blount's breakout

LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS fantasy football league drafts last season, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory.

The result? A league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots' record book.

The team at SportsLine was all over Blount from the start. Their model had him as a top-12 running back, and anyone who listened to the advice probably made a run at their league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing cheat sheets for this season.



SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated four times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you'll never have to worry about having old intel. As soon as Julian Edelman, Cameron Meredith, and Spencer Ware went down, SportsLine updated their Fantasy Football rankings.

One sleeper you need to be all over is Falcons RB Tevin Coleman. He tallied 11 total TDs last season, but drafters are sleeping on him until the fifth round. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Coleman than Leonard Fournette (third-round ADP), Todd Gurley (second), and rookie Dalvin Cook (third). Don't sleep on Coleman -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.

Another shocker: Redskins WR Jamison Crowder. With DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon no longer in D.C., Crowder is the new No. 1 wideout. He's being slept on until the seventh round, but SportsLine's advanced computer model has him ranked the same as fourth-rounders DeAndre Hopkins and Alshon Jeffery. Draft Crowder with confidence.

At QB, don't sleep on Ben Roethlisberger. Coming off a 29-TD season (sixth in the league), Roethlisberger is being taken after Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. SportsLine has 'Big Ben' higher than both Mariota and Derek Carr (sixth-round ADPs) in their fantasy football rankings.



SportsLine also is high on a huge running back you can get in the ninth round who will out-perform backs like Doug Martin (seventh-round ADP), Blount (eighth), Adrian Peterson (eighth), and Danny Woodhead (eighth).



So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called LeGarrette Blount's huge breakout last season and find out.