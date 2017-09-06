Fantasy Football Rankings 2017: ADP, sleepers from model that nailed LeGarrette Blount's breakout

LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS Fantasy Football league drafts last season, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory .

The result? A league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots' record book.

The team at SportsLine was all over Blount from the start. Their model had him as a top-12 running back, and anyone who listened to the advice probably made a run at their league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.



SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated four times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you'll never have to worry about having old intel. As soon as Ezekiel Elliott was suspended, SportsLine updated their cheat sheets.

One sleeper you need to be all over is Falcons RB Tevin Coleman . He tallied 11 total TDs last season, but drafters are sleeping on him until the fifth round. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Coleman than Leonard Fournette (third-round ADP), Todd Gurley (second), Ezekiel Elliott (second), and Isaiah Crowell (third). Don't sleep on Coleman -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.

Another shocker: Saints WR Ted Ginn. With Brandin Cooks now in New England, Ginn joins one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL in New Orleans. He's two years removed from a 10-TD campaign in Carolina. Drafters are sleeping on Ginn until the 11th round, but SportsLine has him ranked the same as Chris Hogan, DeVante Parker, and Randall Cobb (all eighth-round ADPs). Grab Ginn and start him in every Saints home game, where QB Drew Brees is lethal.

At QB, don't sleep on Philip Rivers . Even with an injury-riddled offense, Rivers threw 33 touchdowns last season, good for fourth in the NFL. Now, he has WR Keenan Allen healthy, but drafters are sleeping on him until the eighth round. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Rivers ranked the same as Russell Wilson (fifth-round ADP) and Derek Carr (sixth). Steal Rivers late and watch the TDs roll in.



SportsLine also is high on a huge running back you can get in the ninth round who will out-perform backs like Doug Martin (seventh-round ADP), Blount (eighth), Adrian Peterson (eighth) and Danny Woodhead (eighth).



So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called LeGarrette Blount's huge breakout last season and find out.