Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP and top sleepers from the same model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

With Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson both ahead of him on the preseason depth chart in New Orleans last year, rookie running back Alvin Kamara was an afterthought on many experts' fantasy football rankings. He didn't even go in the top 50 in CBS Sports drafts last year, but when the dust of the season settled, Kamara was one of the top fantasy football breakouts. He ended the season with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns, garnering Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the process. If you followed SportsLine's advice, however, you were all over Kamara long before many other Fantasy players.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy rankings.

If you're searching for a running back to give you an edge this season, look no further than Jerick McKinnon. Splitting carries with Latavius Murray last year in Minnesota, McKinnon had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.



McKinnon is now on the 49ers and is expected to be the lead back. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 7.4 yards per reception with an impressive 76.7 percent catch rate. He should be sky high on your fantasy football rankings 2018.



The team at SportsLine has McKinnon ranked higher than backs like LeSean McCoy (19 rushing TDs last two seasons), Mark Ingram (12 TDs last season), and Jordan Howard (9). He is one of the 2018 fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin. The eighth-year pro only has two 1,000-yard campaigns in his career and caught eight touchdowns last year, but he's poised to pile up huge numbers in 2018. That's because Seattle moved on from a pair of big red-zone targets -- tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Paul Richardson.



That's 16 receiving touchdowns' worth of production off the roster for the Seahawks. Expect Russell Wilson to look Baldwin's way early and often as he relies on the veteran receiver near the end zone. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Baldwin ranked higher than Mike Evans (17 touchdowns the last two seasons), Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season) and Alshon Jeffery (nine). He's one of this season's top fantasy football sleepers and will go overlooked in drafts.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal-caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.