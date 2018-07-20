Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP, sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout season

Alvin Kamara is coming off an Offensive Rookie of the Year performance and will be a first-round pick in many formats in 2018. However, at the beginning of last season, he was an afterthought in many experts' fantasy football rankings. The unproven rookie was third on the Saints' depth chart behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson and was going off draft boards late. Anyone who snagged him reaped the benefits of 13 touchdowns and over 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Kamara was one of the top fantasy football sleepers of last year, but if you listened to SportsLine, you were all over the University of Tennessee product early.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy rankings.

If you're searching for a running back to give you an edge this season, look no further than Jerick McKinnon. Splitting carries with Latavius Murray last year in Minnesota, McKinnon had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.



McKinnon is now on the 49ers and is expected to be the lead back. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 7.4 yards per reception with an impressive 76.7 percent catch rate. He should be sky high on your fantasy football rankings 2018.



The team at SportsLine has McKinnon ranked higher than backs like LeSean McCoy (19 rushing TDs last two seasons), Mark Ingram (12 TDs last season), and Jordan Howard (9). He is one of the 2018 fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another shocker: Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin. The eighth-year pro only has two 1,000-yard campaigns in his career and caught eight touchdowns last year, but he's poised to pile up huge numbers in 2018. That's because Seattle moved on from a pair of big red-zone targets -- tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Paul Richardson.



That's 16 receiving touchdowns' worth of production off the roster for the Seahawks. Expect Russell Wilson to look Baldwin's way early and often as he relies on the veteran receiver near the end zone. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Baldwin ranked higher than Mike Evans (17 touchdowns the last two seasons), Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season) and Alshon Jeffery (nine). He's one of this season's top fantasy football sleepers and will go overlooked in drafts.

At quarterback, don't sleep on Eli Manning. The Giants' signal caller had one of his worst seasons in the pros last year with just 19 touchdowns and was benched for Geno Smith. However, with a healthy receiving core that includes the lethal Odell Beckham and a strong run game with the addition of Saquon Barkley, Manning is one of the top 2018 fantasy football sleepers to target. SportsLine's fantasy football cheat sheets have the two-time Super Bowl MVP ranked ahead of Raiders QB Derek Carr and nearly as high as the much-hyped Marcus Mariota.

A wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

