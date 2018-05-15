Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP, sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Alvin Kamara was the 57th running back off the board in CBS Sports Fantasy Football league drafts last season, lower than guys like Jamaal Charles and Eddie Lacy. The result: Kamara accounted for 13 touchdownss and was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Kamara early. Their model had him rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated multiple times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you'll never have to worry about having old intel. For example, as soon as Mark Ingram was suspended four games to open the 2018 season, SportsLine updated its cheat sheets.

One 2018 fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over is Ravens running back Alex Collins. He rushed for six touchdowns last season while averaging almost 5 yards per carry, but drafters are sleeping on him again this season. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Collins than backs like Ingram (12 total touchdowns last season), Marshawn Lynch (seven) and Dion Lewis (nine). Don't sleep on Collins -- he could be your ticket to the playoffs.

Another shocker: Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess. With Carolina adding Torrey Smith in free agency and selecting D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Funchess is expected to see a lot of one-on-one coverage for the Panthers. He finished last season with 63 catches for 840 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Funchess ranked higher than receivers like Jordy Nelson, Brandin Cooks and Larry Fitzgerald.

At quarterback, don't sleep on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Even with an injury-riddled offense, Cousins threw for 27 touchdowns last season with the Redskins, his third straight season with at least 25 scoring passes. Now, he has Stefon Diggs, Adam Theilen and Kyle Rudolph as legitimate pass catching threats. SportsLine's advanced rankings have Cousins ranked higher than Jimmy Garoppolo (eight total touchdowns last season), Cam Newton (28) and Ben Roethlisberger (28). Take a chance on Cousins and watch the touchdowns roll in.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.