Fantasy Football Rankings 2018 & ADP: Top breakouts from model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge year

In order for a player to be one of the top fantasy football breakouts, he needs to take advantage of the opportunity he's given. That's exactly what Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt did in 2017. Hunt was drafted well outside the top 30 running backs in most drafts and was nowhere near the top of many experts' fantasy football rankings. However, Hunt stormed the NFL with a dazzling performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in the season-opener and never looked back. He finished last season as the NFL's leading rusher with over 1,300 yards on the ground and scored 11 total touchdowns. Anybody who drafted Hunt and had them high on their fantasy football rankings was well on their way to a title.

One of the top 2018 fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: Titans running back Derrick Henry. He is expected to get the bulk of the work in Tennessee now that DeMarco Murray is retired, even with the arrival of Dion Lewis. In six career games with at least 14 touches, Henry has scored a touchdown and posted at least 11 fantasy points each time. SportsLine has him sky-high on their 2018 fantasy football cheat sheets, and so should you.



SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Henry ranked higher than running backs like Mark Ingram (12 touchdowns last season), Marshawn Lynch (seven) and Carlos Hyde (eight). He'll be a major part of Tennessee's run game, so scoop him up in your draft and watch the production roll in.

Another shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Coming off a 27-touchdown season in 2017, Cousins gets a new offense that features Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, which elevates his scoring ceiling dramatically. SportsLine has Cousins ranked higher than Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff. Wait on quarterback and pluck Cousins off the draft board when the time is right.

