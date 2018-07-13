Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: ADP, top sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Alvin Kamara burst onto the fantasy football landscape as a rookie for the New Orleans Saints last season. However, drafters were sleeping on him, and few experts had him high in their fantasy football rankings. In fact, he wasn't among the top 50 running backs off the board in CBS Sports drafts in 2017. When the dust had settled, Kamara quickly dazzled spectators, accumulating over 700 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, while adding five receiving touchdowns through the air. The team at SportsLine, however, pegged Kamara as one of its sleepers.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and Fantasy rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy rankings.

If you're searching for a running back to give you an edge this season, look no further than Jerick McKinnon. Splitting carries with Latavius Murray last year in Minnesota, McKinnon had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.



McKinnon is now on the 49ers and is expected to be the lead back. Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 7.4 yards per reception with an impressive 76.7 percent catch rate. He should be sky high on your fantasy football rankings 2018.



The team at SportsLine has McKinnon ranked higher than backs like LeSean McCoy (19 rushing TDs last two seasons), Mark Ingram (12 TDs last season), and Jordan Howard (9). He is one of the 2018 fantasy football sleepers you need to be all over.

Another shocker: Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper. The three-year veteran is coming off his worst season as a pro. Cooper failed to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career. However, he could see his production bounce back in 2018 with new coach Jon Gruden and new offensive weapons Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant drawing more defensive coverage.

Cooper had eight games last season with at least six targets and scored at least eight Fantasy points in standard leagues in four of those outings. SportsLine's 2018 rankings have Cooper higher than Mike Evans (17 touchdowns the last two seasons), Alshon Jeffery (nine touchdowns last season) and Jarvis Landry (nine). He's a player many drafters will sleep on.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal-caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.