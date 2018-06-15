Fantasy Football Rankings 2018 and ADP: Sleepers from same model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Alvin Kamara was viewed as the third option behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson in New Orleans before last season began. Fantasy Football drafters overlooked the incoming rookie as well, drafting him after backs like Matt Forte and Eddie Lacy. In fact, he barely cracked the top 60 running backs taken in CBS Sports Fantasy Football Leagues. But the team at SportsLine was all over Kamara early in their fantasy football rankings. He smashed expectations and finished his rookie campaign with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns.

SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span, and anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major site, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates their cheat sheets. When Saints running back Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season for PEDs, SportsLine immediately updated their 2018 fantasy football rankings.

One 2018 fantasy football sleeper you need to be all over is Vikings RB Latavius Murray. He has scored 20 total TDs over the last two seasons, but drafters are sleeping on him again this year. The team at SportsLine projects a bigger season for Murray than backs like LeGarrette Blount (21 touchdowns the last two seasons), Carlos Hyde (eight total TDs last season) and Ameer Abdullah (five total TDs last season). Murray is an extremely durable back who has had over 200 rushing attempts in two of his last three seasons. Don't sleep on Murray, especially now that Jerick McKinnon is on the 49ers -- he could be your ticket to the fantasy football playoffs.

Another shocker: Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The eight-year veteran is coming off a disappointing season that saw him fail to eclipse 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in Denver. However, Sanders could see his production bounce back thanks to the offseason pickup of Case Keenum, who threw for over 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns with the Vikings last year. SportsLine's advanced fantasy football rankings have Sanders ranked higher than Jordy Nelson (20 touchdowns the last two seasons), Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season), and Sammy Watkins (eight). He's a big-time fantasy football sleeper to target in 2018.

At quarterback, Kirk Cousins is a pick to target. He managed almost 30 touchdown passes with a depleted group of receivers in Washington, and now he gets weapons such as Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph in Minnesota, plus the return of running back Dalvin Cook, who should open up Minnesota's new-look offense even more. SportsLine rankings have Cousins above quarterbacks such as Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Newton and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's a signal caller you should be all over.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the past two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.