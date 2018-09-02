Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best breakouts by model that called Christian McCaffrey's huge season

Fantasy Football breakouts are players primed to explode this season, giving your team a ton of productivity. Whether it's a rookie ready to make an immediate impact or a player on a new team, knowing the top breakouts ahead of time is key to winning your draft. And the only way to figure out who to target is using proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. Last year, for example, many experts' Fantasy Football rankings wanted no part of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. An unproven rookie, the Stanford product was buried behind Jonathan Stewart on the depth chart. The result: McCaffrey was one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts, totaling over 1,000 yards and scoring seven times. This year, he's one of the first backs off the board.

The team at SportsLine was all over McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as the No. 9 running back before the season began. Needless to say, he didn't disappoint. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Henry enters Week 1 as the lead back in Tennessee after sitting behind DeMarco Murray his first two seasons. While he will lose some touches to Dion Lewis, Henry is in line to handle the early-down work and get a majority of the goal line carries. And he has proven he can be a Fantasy stud when given enough work. In fact, in six career games with at least 14 attempts, he's scored a touchdown and posted at least 11 Fantasy points every time. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Henry (fifth-round ADP) will give you the same productivity as running backs like Joe Mixon (third-round ADP), Alex Collins (fourth) and Jordan Howard (third).

Another shocker: Redskins WR Josh Doctson, who has a very affordable ADP in the 15th round.

The third-year player out of TCU could be in line for a huge Fantasy year with the revamped receiving corps in Washington. Last season, he hauled in six touchdowns on just 35 catches, more TDs than big-name Fantasy receivers like Michael Thomas, Golden Tate, T.Y. Hilton and Adam Thielen. He'll also be playing with Alex Smith under center in 2018, who's coming off his best season as a pro with over 4,000 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Doctson slotted similarly to Jamison Crowder, Randall Cobb, and Alshon Jeffery, who are all flying off the board a few rounds earlier. He's one of this season's top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Christian McCaffrey's huge breakout last season and find out.