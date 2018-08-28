Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best breakouts from model that nailed Michael Thomas' huge season

Whether you're about to draft or trying to join a league, finding the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible is the key to victory. Your draft is a minefield of injuries, depth chart changes, and players on new teams, so knowing who the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts, sleepers, and busts are is critical. Just ask anyone who drafted Michael Thomas last year. Despite a more prominent role for the Saints, Thomas was still being drafted long after receivers like Odell Beckham, A.J. Green, Mike Evans, and Dez Bryant. Many experts' Fantasy Football rankings still doubted him, but instead of struggling, Thomas went wild, hauling in 100 receptions for the first time in his career and out-performing Beckham, Green, Evans, and Bryant as the overall WR8. Anyone who drafted him got high-end production at a drastic discount.

The team at SportsLine was all over Thomas from the start and had him rated as a their No. 4 receiver before the season began, even with Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, and Ted Ginn in the fold.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Browns running back Nick Chubb. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 11th round.

Chubb is currently behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson on the Browns' depth chart, but all signs point to plenty of touches this season. Hyde has only played a full 16-game schedule once in his career, while Johnson has yet to prove he's an every-down NFL back. Chubb has shown promise in the preseason too, rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown in his last two outings. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Chubb giving drafters similar production as running backs like Chris Thompson, Jamaal Williams, and Tarik Cohen, who all have an ADP in the eighth round.

Another shocker: new Redskins wide receiver Paul Richardson, who has an extremely affordable ADP in the 14th round. Richardson looked the part in the preseason dress rehearsal, hauling in two passes for 31 yards and flashing his big-play ability with a 21-yard gain. He'll start opposite Jamison Crowder after signing a five-year, $40 million deal in the off-season.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets say Richardson will give you similar production as receivers like Calvin Ridley (10th-round ADP), Randall Cobb (ninth), Jordy Nelson (eighth), and even Allen Robinson (sixth). He's one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts to target.

