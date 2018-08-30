Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best breakouts from model that nailed Stefon Diggs' big season

Before you draft this year, you need to find accurate, trusted 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. They'll help you figure out who to pick in every round, which 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts are primed for career-changing years, which sleepers to target late, and which busts can wreck your season. Last year, one of the biggest steals was Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Many experts' Fantasy Football rankings weren't high on the Maryland product, putting him as just their 30th-best wide receiver. Diggs, however, broke out in a big way, hauling in a career-high eight touchdowns on 95 targets in 14 games. In the NFL Playoffs, he added another 14 catches for 207 yards and a highlight-reel TD. He finished as the No. 17 wide receiver overall, and anyone who picked him had one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts of last year.

The team at SportsLine was all over Diggs from the start and had him rated as a strong WR2 before the season began. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Broncos rookie RB Royce Freeman.

The third-round pick from Oregon has been impressive thus far and is expected to get the bulk of the carries in Week 1 versus the Seahawks. Freeman has 15 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns through three preseason games. And he has a knack for finding the end zone, scoring at least 16 rushing touchdowns in three of his four seasons at Oregon. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Freeman (fifth-round ADP) will give you the same productivity as players like Jordan Howard (third-round ADP), Alex Collins (fourth) and Joe Mixon (third).

Another shocker: Jaguars WR Keelan Cole, who has a very affordable ADP in the 15th round.

Cole could be in line for a league-winning year after Marqise Lee suffered a season-ending injury earlier in training camp. In 2017, Cole finished second on the Jags with 83 targets and ended the regular season with 10-plus Fantasy points in four of his final five games. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Cole slotted similarly to Calvin Ridley (12th-round ADP), Sterling Shepard (12th), and even Alshon Jeffery (10th). He's one of this season's top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts to target.

