Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best breakouts from proven model that nailed Stefon Diggs' huge year

Fantasy Football breakouts are players primed to explode. Whether they've had a change of scenery or are just bursting onto the NFL scene, stealing one of the top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts can improve your team's outlook dramatically. Take Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs, who was barely in the top 30 wideouts in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings last year. The result: Diggs proved naysayers wrong, posting a career-high eight touchdowns during the regular season. He also had a memorable TD in the playoffs to send the Saints packing. Diggs finished as the 17th-best wideout in Fantasy leagues, making him a solid WR2.

The team at SportsLine was all over Diggs from the start and had him rated as a strong WR2 before the season began, correctly labeling him one of their biggest Fantasy Football breakouts. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Ravens RB Alex Collins.

Collins will enter the season as the featured back in Baltimore. Last season, he delivered 795 total yards, six touchdowns and no fumbles in his last nine games. And Collins should enter this season with fresh legs after only recording three carries for 33 yards in the preseason. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Collins (fourth-round ADP) will give you the same productivity as backs like Joe Mixon (third-round ADP) and Jordan Howard (third). He's a major value in the fourth round.

Another shocker: Giants WR Sterling Shepard, who has a very affordable ADP in the 12th round.

Shepard, a third-year player from Oklahoma, had six games with at least eight targets last season and scored double-digit Fantasy points in standard leagues in three of them. Despite putting up inconsistent numbers last season, Shepard is primed to break out in 2018. In three preseason games, he's had 10 catches for 117 yards.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Shepard slotted similarly to Alshon Jeffery, Jordy Nelson, and Julian Edelman, who are flying off draft boards two rounds earlier. He's one of this season's top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Stefon Diggs' huge breakout last season and find out.