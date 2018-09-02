Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from advanced model that called Davante Adams' big year

We're just a few days away from the start of the 2018 NFL regular season, which means leagues everywhere are holding their drafts. You can draft based on which NFL teams you like, which players have burned you in the past, and which rookies you think will break out. There's a better way, though: use proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to see who the biggest sleepers, breakouts, and busts are. Last year, Davante Adams was one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers. His ADP was barely in the top 20 wideouts in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings, but he ended up leading Green Bay with 10 receiving touchdowns, 117 targets, 74 receptions, and 63.2 yards per game. He'll be one of the first receivers off the board this season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the mix, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tore their ACLs, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Titans TE Delanie Walker. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the ninth round.

Walker has finished as at least a top-eight tight end in each of the last four seasons, but drafters are overlooking him again in 2018. He has recorded at least 800 receiving yards in four straight seasons and scored 20 touchdowns over that span. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Walker giving drafters more production than tight ends like Jimmy Graham (sixth-round ADP) and Greg Olsen (seventh).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas is coming off a disappointing season in which he had his fewest targets (140), catches (83), and yards (949) since 2011. However, he is in line for a bounce-back year with Case Keenum under center. Keenum, who threw for over 3,500 yards last season, helped Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs finish as top-20 Fantasy receivers in Minnesota in 2017.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Thomas (sixth-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as wide receivers like Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, and TY Hilton, who all have an ADP in the fourth round.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season and find out.