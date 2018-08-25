Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from model that nailed Cam Newton's big season

The 2018 NFL season is almost here. With less than two weeks to go, you need to find the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. Having a quality set of rankings is like having a personal assistant to guide you through the draft. They'll show you what 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers and breakouts to target and which busts to steer clear of. Last year, for example, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn't even a top-10 QB according to many experts' Fantasy Football rankings. But instead of struggling, Newton had 28 total touchdowns and rushed for a career-high 754 yards. Anyone who drafted him stole one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers of the season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Newton from the start, projecting him as the fifth-best QB from the start. Sure enough, their projections were dead-on and Newton finished as the overall QB5. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Jets running back Bilal Powell. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 12th round.

Powell led the Jets in rushing in Friday's regular season dress rehearsal against the Giants, playing the entire opening drive and finishing with 10 attempts and a touchdown. He's also a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield, recording at least 47 receptions in two of the last three years. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Powell giving drafters similar production as backs like Tarik Cohen, Carlos Hyde, and Ronald Jones, who are all going off the board four rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills.

Stills could emerge as the No. 1 receiver for Miami this season now that Jarvis Landry is in Cleveland. He has scored 15 touchdowns in two seasons with the Dolphins, and, with Landry gone, there are 160 targets up for grabs. Even with Danny Amendola now in South Florida, SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say Stills (11th-round ADP) will give drafters similar production as receivers like Allen Robinson (sixth-round ADP), Randall Cobb (eighth) and Jordy Nelson (eighth).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Cam Newton's huge season and find out.