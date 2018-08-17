Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from model that nailed Mark Ingram's huge season

Fantasy Football draft season is officially underway. Before you battle your friends or co-workers for league supremacy, you need to find the most accurate, trustworthy 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. They'll show you which 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts to target. Nabbing a sleeper is crucial to winning your league - just ask anyone who drafted Saints running back Mark Ingram last year. Coming off a career-high 10-TD season, Ingram was still just the 18th-best running back in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings. The result: he scored 12 times and had over 1,500 yards from scrimmage, winning leagues week after week as one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers.

Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

When Derrius Guice tore his ACL last week, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Eagles running back Corey Clement. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 13th round.



Clement showed his versatility in Super Bowl 52 against the Patriots. He caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown against New England on five targets. He had 444 total yards and six touchdowns last season in a committee with Jay Ajayi and LeGarrette Blount, but Blount has since moved to Detroit. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Clement (13-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as backs like Marshawn Lynch, Chris Thompson, and Dion Lewis, who are all going off the board six rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.



Woods is coming off the best year of his career, yet drafters are still snoozing on him. He finished as the 33rd-ranked Fantasy receiver in standard leagues last year, scored double-digit Fantasy points four times, and quickly became one of Jared Goff's favorite targets in Los Angeles. Even with Brandin Cooks on board, SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 say Woods (10th-round ADP) will give drafters similar production as Larry Fitzgerald (sixth-round ADP), Alshon Jeffery (seventh) and Sammy Watkins (eighth).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

