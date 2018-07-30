Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was an afterthought in many Fantasy football drafts last year. In fact, he was just the 57th back off the board in CBS Fantasy Football leagues. However, Kamara quickly turned heads in Sean Peyton's explosive offense, and anyone who had him high in their fantasy football rankings was poised for a title. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry and recorded 81 receptions for 826 yards. Kamara frequently visited the end zone too, scoring 13 total touchdowns. The team at SportsLine was all over Kamara's league-winning campaign and had him as one of their top fantasy football sleepers.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons RB Tevin Coleman. Splitting carries with Devonta Freeman last season in Atlanta, Coleman still had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. In his last two seasons, Coleman has delivered 15 games with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR scoring. And he has scored 19 total touchdowns over his last two seasons in Atlanta. He should be sky-high high on your Fantasy football rankings 2018, especially if you draft Freeman early.

Drafters continue to sleep on Coleman despite his consistent production. His ADP is No. 58 overall, similar to backs like Mark Ingram (four-game suspension) and Sony Michel (rookie in an unpredictable backfield). The team at SportsLine has Coleman ranked higher than backs like Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season) and Marshawn Lynch (seven). He is one of the top fantasy football sleepers 2018 that you need to be all over.

Another one of the best fantasy football sleepers 2018 to target: Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon. He is the definition of a high-risk, high-reward player given his track record with suspensions and current absence from the team to address personal issues. However, Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield at quarterback, giving Gordon legitimate arms to work with. The Browns are still a team that will most likely play from behind a lot, which will create ample opportunities for Gordon.



Gordon played in five games in 2017 and had at least six targets in each. And drafters are sleeping on him big-time again this season. His ADP is near the end of the fourth round, all for a player with WR1 upside. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Gordon higher than teammate Jarvis Landry (nine touchdowns last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine) and Michael Crabtree (eight). Gordon is a player many drafters will sleep on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.