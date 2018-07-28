Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Best sleepers from same model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

According to many experts' fantasy football rankings, Saints rookie Alvin Kamara wasn't expected to make a splash last season. In fact, his ADP wasn't among the top 50 running backs off the board in CBS Sports drafts. When he was given his opportunity in New Orleans, however, Kamara exploded and never looked back, becoming one of the biggest fantasy football sleepers of last season. He rushed for over 700 yards and eight touchdowns, adding over 800 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The team at SportsLine, however, was all over Kamara's breakout campaign and had him high on their fantasy football rankings.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over Falcons RB Tevin Coleman. Splitting carries with Devonta Freeman last season in Atlanta, Coleman still had almost 1,000 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. In his last two seasons, Coleman has delivered 15 games with 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR scoring. And he has scored 19 total touchdowns over his last two seasons in Atlanta. He should be sky-high high on your Fantasy football rankings 2018, especially if you draft Freeman early.

Drafters continue to sleep on Coleman despite his consistent production. His ADP is No. 58 overall, similar to backs like Mark Ingram (four-game suspension) and Sony Michel (rookie in an unpredictable backfield). The team at SportsLine has Coleman ranked higher than backs like Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season) and Marshawn Lynch (seven). He is one of the top fantasy football sleepers 2018 that you need to be all over.

Another one of the best 2018 fantasy football sleepers: Giants tight end Evan Engram. He finished as the No. 5 Fantasy tight end in standard leagues as a rookie last season and scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in seven of the 15 games he appeared in. He was the focal point of a struggling Giants offense with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall battling injuries. New York's receiving core will be healthy in 2018, freeing up room for Engram downfield. And teams will have to respect the Giants' running game moving forward with the addition of Saquon Barkley.



Engram had at least seven targets in eight of his last 10 games, but his ADP is still in the beginning of the sixth round, lower than Greg Olsen and Jimmy Graham. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings place Engram higher than tight ends like Graham (10 touchdowns last season) and Kyle Rudolph (eight). He's a player many drafters are sleeping on, so scoop him up when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.