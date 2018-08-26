Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest breakouts from model that nailed Christian McCaffrey's huge season

Nabbing one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts means getting top-tier production at a discount. Whether it's a rookie or a veteran in a new situation, breakouts can push your team to the top of your league's standings. Trusted 2018 Fantasy Football rankings will show you exactly who target and who the biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts will be. Just ask anyone who took a chance on Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey last year. His ADP, according to many experts' Fantasy Football rankings, was in the third round. The result: McCaffrey broke loose for 80 receptions, seven touchdowns, and over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, winning leagues week after week.

The team at SportsLine was all over McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as a top-10 running back to target before the season began, even with Jonathan Stewart in the fold, and he finished close to an RB1 in many leagues.

PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Seahawks RB Chris Carson.

Carson was off to a promising start last season before breaking his leg and tearing ligaments in his ankle. In four games, he had 49 carries for 208 yards and seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown. Carson is firmly in the lead to enter Week 1 as Seattle's primary runner, especially after Rashaad Penny had finger surgery. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Carson, who has an ADP in the ninth round, will give you similar productivity as players like Dion Lewis (seventh-round ADP), Marshawn Lynch (seventh), and even Kerryon Johnson (sixth).

Another shocker: Bears tight end Trey Burton, who has a very affordable ADP in the eighth round. Burton should see a lot more production after his move to Chicago from Philadelphia as a free agent this offseason. He will be the featured tight end in coach Matt Nagy's offense, which helped make Travis Kelce a star.

And he's proven he can be a reliable Fantasy option when he's the featured tight end. In 2017, Burton recorded a total of 122 yards and three touchdowns in the two games Zach Ertz missed. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Burton slotted similarly to Greg Olsen (sixth-round ADP) and Kyle Rudolph (seventh). He's one of the top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

