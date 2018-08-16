Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest breakouts from same model that nailed Stefon Diggs' huge year

In order to figure out who the biggest sleepers, breakouts, and busts are this season, you need to use the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. They'll allow you draft optimally in the middle rounds and take calculated risks late. How important is it to be spot-on? Just ask anyone who drafted Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs last year. His ADP was outside the top 25 receivers, but he finished with eight touchdowns, more than his first two years in the league combined, and single-handily ended the Saints season in the playoffs. Diggs was one of last year's biggest Fantasy Football breakouts.

The team at SportsLine was all over Diggs from the start and had him rated as their No. 21 receiver before the season began, a solid WR2. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at quarterback, according to SportsLine: Jimmy Garoppolo. There are plenty of questions surrounding the former Patriot after he caught fire at the end of 2017.

Garoppolo threw for six touchdowns in five straight wins for the 49ers last year. The team added dual-threat running back Jerick McKinnon in the off-season and has a Pro Bowl line that includes left tackle Joe Staley. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Garoppolo, who has an ADP in the seventh round, is a QB1 who will give you the same productivity as players like Carson Wentz (fifth-round ADP), Cam Newton (sixth), and even Drew Brees (fifth). Believe the hype and draft Garoppolo as your QB1 this season.

Another shocker: Redskins receiver Josh Doctson, a third-year player from TCU. Doctson has a very affordable ADP in the 13th round.

Head coach Jay Gruden has already said Doctson will be used heavily in the red zone this season, and he's a prime candidate to build on his six touchdowns last year. The change at quarterback from Kirk Cousins to Alex Smith won't have much of an impact, according to SportsLine's model. Their 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Doctson slotted similarly to Randall Cobb (eighth-round ADP), Allen Robinson (sixth), and even Jordy Nelson (eighth). He's one of this season's top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

