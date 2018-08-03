Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout

Finding the best Fantasy Football sleepers is essential to dominating your draft. Take anyone who picked Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who was the quintessential breakout last year. He was just the 57th running back off the board in CBS Sports Fantasy Football league drafts. However, Kamara finished last season with over 700 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, while adding an additional 800 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Now, SportsLine, the same site that knew Kamara was one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers last year, has simulated the new season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over Texans RB Lamar Miller, who has a very affordable ADP in the fifth round and doesn't have his bye until Week 10, so you can count on plenty of production during the critical first nine weeks of the season.

Last season, Miller had 238 carries, the second-most of his career, and while he didn't break 1,000 yards, he added 327 through the air and found the end zone six times. He had hit 1,000 yards rushing in two of his previous three seasons and is about as consistent a player as you'll find in Fantasy Football. Miller's stock is bolstered this year by his backup, D'Onta Foreman, being on the active/PUP list with an Achilles injury. Miller should get as much work as he can handle, so SportsLine has him near Joe Mixon (third-round ADP), Jordan Howard (third), and even LeSean McCoy (third) in its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have identified: Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The second-year pro started his career off with a bang. He scored twice and had four catches for 69 yards in Week 1, but only had one more touchdown and averaged 41 yards in his other 10 outings. Injuries derailed Golladay's rookie season, but the 6-foot-4, 218-pounder is primed to improve in an offense that lost its biggest red-zone threat Eric Ebron this offseason. There are 86 targets up for grabs from Ebron's departure, and Golladay is poised to scoop up a significant portion.



Golladay will also see plenty of single-coverage with Golden Tate and Marvin Jones drawing more attention from opposing secondaries. SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Golladay ranked higher than WRs like Brandin Cooks (15 touchdowns last two seasons), Robby Anderson (seven touchdowns last season) and Nelson Agholor (eight). He's one of the top 2018 fantasy football sleepers and has a very affordable ADP in the ninth round.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.