Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from model that nailed Cam Newton's huge year

Nailing the right Fantasy Football sleepers is key. They're names the rest of your league is overlooking, but they'll give you the same productivity as players flying off the board several rounds earlier. Just ask anyone who picked Panthers QB Cam Newton last year. Barely a QB1 in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings, Newton set a career high in rushing yards at 754, more than doubling his output from 2016, and accounted for 28 touchdowns.

Newton finished the season as the fifth-best quarterback.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

When Derrius Guice tore his ACL, Fantasy Football rankings were immediately updated.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Redskins RB Chris Thompson. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 10th round.

Thompson did not play in any preseason game despite taking part in practice since the beginning of training camp. The Redskins are being cautious with him after he suffered a broken fibula last November. Before getting hurt, he had five games with double-digit Fantasy points and had 39 catches for over 500 yards. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Thompson giving drafters similar production as running backs like Dion Lewis (eighth-round ADP), Rex Burkhead (eighth) and Carlos Hyde (eighth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Panthers WR Devin Funchess.

Funchess exploded onto the scene last year and enters 2018 as Carolina's top receiver. Last season, he put up career highs in receptions (63), yards (840) and touchdowns (eight). The 6-foot-5 receiver also plans to be a major threat in the red zone. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Funchess (11th-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as receivers like Corey Davis (ninth-round ADP), Marquise Goodwin (eighth), and even Larry Fitzgerald (sixth) as one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers.

