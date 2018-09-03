Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from proven model that called Davante Adams' huge year

The NFL season is about to begin. We've seen Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tear their ACLs, Royce Freeman named the starting back in Denver, and teams struggle and shine through four preseason games. Amid all the chaos, proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings will help you win your draft. They'll show you, in real-time, who the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts, and busts are, giving you a leg-up over the pack. Just ask anyone who picked Packers WR Davante Adams last season. Adams was barely in the top 20 of many experts' Fantasy Football rankings. The result: he topped the Pack with 10 receiving touchdowns, 117 targets, and 74 catches. He was one of last year's biggest Fantasy Football sleepers, and anyone who drafted him got top-tier production at a major discount.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the fold, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tore their ACLs, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over 49ers RB Alfred Morris. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the ninth round.

Morris' Fantasy outlook is trending in the right direction after McKinnon, San Francisco's lead back, suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Morris also has experience working with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in Washington the first two years of his career when he rushed for a combined 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Morris giving drafters more production than running backs like Carlos Hyde, Dion Lewis, and Rex Burkhead, who are all going off the board two rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Rams WR Robert Woods.

Woods is coming off the best season of his career, finishing with 56 receptions for 781 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. He was the No. 33 receiver in standard leagues and will look to build on that performance in 2018. Plus, the addition of Brandin Cooks to the Rams receiving corps will allow Woods more one-on-one opportunities to pile up Fantasy numbers.

SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Woods (seventh-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as wide receivers like Larry Fitzgerald, Josh Gordon, and Golden Tate, whose ADPs are in the fifth round.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams' huge season and find out.