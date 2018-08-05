Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Biggest sleepers from same model that predicted Alvin Kamara's breakout

Picking one of the top Fantasy Football sleepers means you'll have plenty of value late in drafts, and getting the top 2018 Fantasy Football rankings is key to finding the right sleepers. Ask anyone who drafted Saints RB Alvin Kamara last season. He entered most drafts as an afterthought. In fact, Kamara barely cracked the top 60 running backs off the board in CBS Fantasy Football leagues. However, he quickly stormed the NFL and finished last season with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and double-digit touchdowns. The team at SportsLine wasn't fooled. They quickly identified Kamara as one of the biggest Fantasy Football sleepers, and anyone who followed their Fantasy Football rankings scored big.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing Fantasy Football cheat sheets for this season.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over Redskins RB Chris Thompson.

Thompson is coming off a broken fibula he suffered last November. Before getting hurt, he had five games with double-digit points in standard leagues and was a dynamo in PPR. In fact, he was on pace for nine total touchdowns and over 60 receptions. Drafters are sleeping on Thompson this year due to his injury, but SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Thompson (eighth-round ADP) ranked similarly to Joe Mixon (third), Kenyan Drake (fourth), and even Jay Ajayi (fourth).

Another sleeper that SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have identified: new Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

On a new team with a first-year starting quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and in an offense that has historically struggled to produce top-shelf wide receivers, drafters are largely sleeping on Watkins this season. Remember, however, that he had eight touchdowns last season in L.A. and now has Travis Kielce and Tyreek Hill to attract opposing defenders' attention. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Watkins (seventh-round ADP) getting similar production as Jarvis Landry, Larry Fitzgerald, and Alshon Jeffery, who are all going off the board two rounds earlier.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts, and SportsLine says he'll outperform players like Michael Crabtree (eight touchdowns last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 the past two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.