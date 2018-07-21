Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts & ADP from model that predicted Kareem Hunt's huge year

We all want the next big thing. Fantasy football breakouts are the players who can make the biggest difference for your team if you draft them at the right time. Take Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who entered the last season relatively unknown. In fact, Hunt had an ADP well outside the top 30 running backs in most Fantasy football rankings. Despite being overlooked in drafts, he finished last season with almost 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns, and anybody who had him high in their fantasy football rankings was well on their way to a breakout season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hunt as a breakout from the start. Their model had him rated as a top-20 running back, and anyone who listened to SportsLine's fantasy football rankings probably made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Football cheat sheets for the 2018 NFL season.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: new 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon. The former Viking is expected to be the lead back in the Bay Area this season. Despite having a limited role with the Vikings, McKinnon has averaged over 7 yards per catch his last three seasons and has an insane 76.7 percent catch rate, which will make him a lethal weapon in Kyle Shanahan's offense.



SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have McKinnon ranked higher than running backs like LeSean McCoy (22 touchdowns last two seasons), Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season) and Mark Ingram (12). He'll be a major part of San Francisco's offense, so scoop him up in your draft and watch the production roll in.

Another shocker: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Coming off a 27-touchdown season in 2017, Cousins gets a new offense that features Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, which elevates his scoring ceiling dramatically. SportsLine has Cousins ranked higher than Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan and Jared Goff. Wait on quarterback and pluck Cousins off the draft board when the time is right.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Kareem Hunt's huge breakout last season and find out.