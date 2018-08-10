Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts by model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge year

Getting proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings can help you dominate your draft and win your league. You can see who the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts, sleepers, and busts are and get a huge leg up over your competition, who will be chasing the same old expert rankings. Just ask anyone who drafted Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt last year. He wasn't expected to see a lot of playing time when he was taken in the third round of the NFL Draft. And many experts didn't have Hunt anywhere near the top of their Fantasy Football rankings, either. In fact, Hunt's ADP was well outside the top 30 running backs. However, he ended up being one of last year's biggest Fantasy Football breakouts, scoring 11 total touchdowns and accumulating almost 1,800 yards from scrimmage.

SportsLine had Hunt rated as a top-20 running back before the season began.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: Titans RB Derrick Henry.

With DeMarco Murray no longer in the fold in Nashville, Henry has a shot at lead back duties if he can hold off Dion Lewis. He had 117 yards from scrimmage and was leaned on heavily in a must-win Week 17 game against the Jaguars last season and had 23 rushes for 156 yards against the Chiefs in the Wild Card round. He played sparsely in Tennessee's preseason opener on Thursday, rushing for 11 yards.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say Henry (fourth-round ADP) will vastly improve on his six touchdowns from last season and give you similar production as backs like Joe Mixon (third-round) and Jordan Howard (third).

Another shocker: Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, who has an ADP in the 13th round.



Lee has finally become the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville now that Allen Robinson departed for Chicago. The Jaguars are a run-first team behind Leonard Fournette, but Lee has just enough speed to threaten defenses deep. His quickness and sharp route-running skills should also be effective in the short and mid-range passing game this season, and the Jags signed him to a new deal in March.

SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Lee (13th-round ADP) will give you similar production as receivers like Jordy Nelson (ninth), Chris Hogan (eighth), and even Brandin Cooks (sixth).

A pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns).

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Kareem Hunt's huge breakout last season and find out.