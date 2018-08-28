Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from advanced model that predicted Michael Thomas' huge season

With the majority of drafts quickly approaching and the final days of training camps taking place, now is the time to seek out accurate, proven 2018 Fantasy Football Rankings. They'll help you identify the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts, sleepers, and busts. Without it, you'll literally be flying blind in drafts. Last year, for example, many experts' Fantasy Football rankings had Saints WR Michael Thomas well below receivers like AJ Green, Odell Beckham, Dez Bryant, and Mike Evans. The result: Thomas had a career year with 149 targets, 1,245 yards, and 104 catches. He out-performed Evans, Bryant, Beckham, and Green, finishing as the eighth-best wide receiver overall. Anyone who drafted him was well on their way to a league title.

The team at SportsLine was all over Thomas from the start and had him rated as a their No. 4 receiver before the season began, correctly labeling him one of their biggest Fantasy Football breakouts. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Titans RB Derrick Henry.

Henry is expected to be the early down back in Tennessee this season. And he's proven that when he touches the ball enough, he can be a very productive Fantasy running back. In six career games with at least 14 carries, he's scored a touchdown and posted at least 11 Fantasy points every time. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Henry (fifth-round ADP) will give you the same productivity as players like Joe Mixon (third-round ADP), Alex Collins (fourth) and Jordan Howard (third).

Another shocker: Dolphins WR Kenny Stills, who has a very affordable ADP in the 13th round. Stills could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in Miami this season now that Jarvis Landry is in Cleveland. He has scored 15 touchdowns in two seasons in South Florida and will look to replace Landry's production of 112 catches, 987 yards and nine touchdowns, which bodes well for Stills' Fantasy value.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Stills slotted similarly to Alshon Jeffery (10th-round ADP), Randall Cobb (10th), and even Emmanuel Sanders (10th). He's one of the top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Michael Thomas' huge breakout last season and find out.