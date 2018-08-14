Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from model that nailed Stefon Diggs' huge year

If you're in a league this season, finding the most accurate, trusted 2018 Fantasy Football rankings is the key to victory. They'll help you navigate a massive player pool and draft the top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts. How big of a difference can quality Fantasy Football rankings make? Ask anyone who picked Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs last year. He had just seven career touchdowns prior to 2017, but broke out last season with eight scores, plus a memorable 61-yarder against the Saints in the post-season. His ADP was barely in the top 30 receivers drafted, but anyone who snatched him up stole one of last year's biggest Fantasy Football breakouts. In fact, he finished the season as a WR2.

The team at SportsLine was all over Diggs from the start and had him rated as their No. 21 receiver before the season began.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Broncos rookie Royce Freeman, whose ADP is in the fifth round.

Freeman had a 38-yard touchdown in his first preseason game and enters an offense that's starving for a reliable back after ranking in the middle of the NFL in rushing last season. Freeman's explosive skill set was on full display last year at Oregon, where he had 14 touchdowns and 1,475 yards on the ground. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Freeman will give you similar production to backs like Lamar Miller (fourth-round ADP), Jay Ajayi (fourth), and even Jordan Howard (third).

Another shocker: Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley, who has an affordable ADP in the 10th round. Don't be fooled by the Falcons' offensive struggles last season or the presence of Julio Jones.

With Taylor Gabriel now in Chicago, Ridley will receive plenty of one-on-one attention opposite Jones. He had 19 career touchdowns at Alabama and will play on the fast track of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say Ridley offers the same upside as receivers like Allen Robinson (fifth-round ADP), Julian Edelman (seventh), and Corey Davis (eighth).

