Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from model that predicted Michael Thomas' huge year

Drafting an underrated breakout player is critical to winning your league. The only way to figure out which players will come out of nowhere is using the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. They'll allow you see which sleepers and breakouts to go after and which busts to avoid like the plague. Anyone who drafted Saints receiver Michael Thomas stole one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts last season. Instead of recommending Thomas, many experts' Fantasy Football rankings were all over players like Dez Bryant, Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, and A.J. Green. The result: Thomas finished as the No. 8 overall wide receiver ahead of all of them after a 104-catch, 1,245-yard season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Thomas from the start and had him rated as their No. 4 receiver before the season began, ahead of Beckham, Bryant, Evans, and Green. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts at receiver, according to their cheat sheets: Falcons rookie Calvin Ridley.



Ridley's explosiveness was on full display Friday in Atlanta's second preseason game. He had a 36-yard touchdown and led the team with three catches for 49 yards. With defenses honing in on Julio Jones, expect Ridley to see plenty of one-on-one coverage all season long. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Ridley (12th-round ADP) producing similarly to Julian Edelman (ninth), Randall Cobb (ninth) and Allen Robinson (seventh).



Another shocker: Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who has an ADP in the 15th round.



Ekeler is slated to be the No. 2 running back behind Melvin Gordon, who rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He's a dual-threat and shined in the team's first preseason game, touching the ball seven times for 64 yards. That wasn't a fluke either; last year, Ekeler had multiple catches in eight games. SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Ekeler producing similarly to Ronald Jones (eighth-round ADP), Isaiah Crowell (11th) and Carlos Hyde (11th). He's a steal in the 15th round.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

