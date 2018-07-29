Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from proven model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge year

Identifying the top Fantasy football breakouts can be the difference between winning your league and going home empty-handed. You can get a huge edge just by using proven Fantasy football rankings. Take Kareem Hunt, who was expected to see limited playing time when he was drafted in the third-round by the Chiefs last season. Injuries to key players gave Hunt the opportunity to shine earlier than expected and he shocked the NFL in Week 1 with nearly 250 yards from scrimmage and three scores. Before the season kicked off, Hunt was well outside the top 30 running backs in many Fantasy football rankings, but anybody who had him high was well on their way to a productive season.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. His rookie season was cut short due to a torn ACL he suffered against the Lions, but he's expected to be a full-go for Week 1. He averaged 12.8 Fantasy points in non-PPR formats and 15.5 in PPR before his injury. Cook was the Vikings' lead back, averaging 18.5 carries and 2.8 catches. His numbers are expected to look the same or better in 2018, especially since Minnesota lost its reliable pass-catching running back Jerick McKinnon to free agency. With a full season, Cook should be sky-high on your fantasy football rankings 2018.



SportsLine's 2018 fantasy football rankings have Cook ranked higher than running backs like McCoy (22 touchdowns last two seasons), Carlos Hyde (eight touchdowns last season) and Jordan Howard (nine). He'll be a major part of Minnesota's offense, so scoop him up in your draft and watch the production roll in.

Another shocker: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The second-year player out of Texas Tech is taking over for Alex Smith, who was traded to the Redskins this offseason. Mahomes gets the chance to play for coach Andy Reid and run an offense featuring dynamos like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Hunt. This same offense, minus Watkins, helped Smith finish as the No. 4 Fantasy quarterback in 2017.

SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have Mahomes (eighth-round ADP) ranked similarly to established quarterbacks like Matt Ryan (early eighth round) and Andrew Luck (seventh). Mahomes comes at a discount and is one of the top 2018 fantasy football breakouts to target in drafts.

