Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from same model that nailed Christian McCaffrey's huge year

The start of the new NFL season is officially here. Cuts are being made, final rosters are being determined, and depth charts are taking shape ahead of Week 1, which starts in less than a week. It also means the biggest days of drafting are upon us, so before you pick your team, you need the most accurate, trusted, proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. They'll help you pinpoint the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, giving you a much-needed leg-up over your competition. Just ask anyone who drafted Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, whose ADP was in the third round last year with Jonathan Stewart ahead of him on the depth chart siphoning carries. In the end, McCaffrey exploded in his rookie year, beating his ADP and finishing with a whopping 80 receptions and well over 1,000 total yards.

The team at SportsLine was all over McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as the No. 9 running back before the season began. Needless to say, he didn't disappoint. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Lions RB Kerryon Johnson.

The rookie out of Auburn was impressive in the preseason, rushing for 68 yards on 15 carries -- along with five catches for 43 yards. Johnson also made a name for himself at Auburn, rushing for over 2,400 yards at almost 5 yards per carry and 34 total touchdowns. He has a real shot at becoming the focal point of Detroit's rushing attack, which desperately needs help after finishing dead last in rushing yards per game (76.3) last season. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Johnson (seventh-round ADP) will give you the same productivity as players like Kenyan Drake (fifth-round ADP), Jay Ajayi (fifth) and Lamar Miller (fifth).

Another shocker: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup, who has a very affordable ADP in the 15th round.

Gallup could be in line for a huge Fantasy year with Dez Bryant and Jason Witten no longer on the Cowboys' roster. The rookie receiver had 176 catches for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Colorado State. He also appeared to develop a strong connection with quarterback Dak Prescott, catching three passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in the first two weeks of the preseason. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Gallup slotted similarly to Jamison Crowder (12th-round ADP), Randall Cobb (11th), and even Alshon Jeffery (10th). He's one of the top 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts.

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Christian McCaffrey's huge breakout last season and find out.