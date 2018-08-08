Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Breakouts from top-rated model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge year

Fantasy football championships can be won or lost on draft day, and the only way to get a leg-up on your league this year is to use the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. Just ask owners who drafted Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt last year. Hunt was relatively unknown entering last season and his ADP was outside the top 30 running backs in most Fantasy Football rankings. However, he single-handily won weeks for his owners, including almost 250 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns against the Patriots in the very first game of the season. Anybody who took a chance on Hunt snagged one of the top Fantasy Football breakouts of last season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hunt from the start and had him rated as a top-20 running back before the season began. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: Ravens RB Alex Collins.



Collins enters the 2018 NFL season as the starting running back in Baltimore. He produced quality numbers in the second half of 2017, delivering 795 total yards, six touchdowns and no fumbles in his last nine games. According to SportsLine's latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, he's primed for a breakout this year. He's a physical runner who can also be used in the passing game, giving him more opportunities to pile up fantasy numbers.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say Collins (fourth-round ADP) will give you similar numbers to running backs like Joe Mixon, Jordan Howard, and even LeSean McCoy, who are all going off the board two rounds earlier.



Another shocker: Eagles WR Nelson Agholor, who has an ADP in the 12th round.



Last year, Agholor set career highs in targets (95), catches (62), yards (768) and touchdowns (eight). He also scored double-digit Fantasy points in a standard league six times. In the 10 games when Agholor had five or more targets, he scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league seven times.

SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Agholor (12th-round ADP) will be one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts of the season. In fact, their cheat sheets say he'll give you similar production to established receivers whose ADPs are several rounds higher like Allen Robinson (fifth), Brandin Cooks (sixth), and even Julian Edelman (seventh).

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Kareem Hunt's huge breakout last season and find out.