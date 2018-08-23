Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include Carlos Hyde, Alshon Jeffery

Identifying the biggest Fantasy Football busts early in the draft process can give you a huge advantage over your competition. You just need the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible to tell you which players won't live up to expectations this season. Last year, Raiders QB Derek Carr was one of the biggest Fantasy Football busts. Carr was a consensus top-10 quarterback in most experts' Fantasy football rankings, but finished the season as the No. 17-ranked QB. He dealt with a back injury for most of the season and threw 13 interceptions, which tied his career-high. His touchdowns also dipped from 28 to 22. Anybody who invested heavily in him was playing catch-up.

One bust you'll want to avoid, according SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018: Browns RB Carlos Hyde.

Hyde finished last season with over 1,200 total yards and eight touchdowns, but he's expected to share touches with Duke Johnson and rookie Nick Chubb this season in Cleveland. Don't expect workhorse production like he had in San Francisco. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Hyde (eighth-round ADP) lower than backs like Corey Clement (11th-round ADP), Peyton Barber (12th) and Matt Breida (12th). Avoid Hyde and let your friends draft one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts.

At receiver, SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say you should steer clear of Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery.

Jeffery had a strong bounce-back year in 2017, finishing with over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns, including the postseason. However, he opened training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list following offseason surgery for a torn rotator cuff. If he enters the 2018 regular season on the PUP list, he will not be able to play in the Eagles' first six games. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Jeffery, whose ADP is in the seventh round, ranked lower than receivers like Devin Funchess (ninth-round ADP), Robby Anderson (ninth), and Rishard Matthews (12th).

