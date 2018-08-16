Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include Philip Rivers, Kelvin Benjamin

The difference between winning your league or going home with nothing this year will come down to which 2018 Fantasy Football rankings you use on draft day. Drafting one of the biggest Fantasy Football busts can set your team back in a major way and have you scrambling to make the playoffs, so you need rankings that will help you steer clear of danger. Those who drafted Derek Carr last year can attest to that. Carr, who was a consensus top-10 quarterback in most Fantasy football rankings last season, was the No. 8 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues in 2016, but regressed last year to a mid-range QB2. Anybody who spent a high pick on him was at a huge disadvantage.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10 QBs in its Fantasy Football rankings. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB and was one of the biggest fantasy football busts.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Their 2018 Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018 at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One bust SportsLine is projecting this season: Chargers QB Philip Rivers. He put up huge numbers last year, including 4,515 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. It was his fifth year with at least 4,200 passing yards and 28 touchdowns, and he finished as the seventh-best QB in standard leagues. However, Rivers lost a big red-zone target in tight end Hunter Henry (12 total touchdowns the last two seasons), who tore his ACL in May and will miss the entire year. The model is projecting the 36-year-old won't be able to replicate his big numbers again in 2018.



SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Rivers outside the top 15 quarterbacks, behind players like Dak Prescott (22 touchdowns last year) and even Andrew Luck, who hasn't started all 16 games in a season since 2014. Rivers is one QB you'll want to avoid.

At receiver, steer clear of Bills wideout Kelvin Benjamin. He scored 16 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Carolina, but was traded to the Bills in the middle of last year. In six games with Buffalo, Benjamin had just 16 catches for 217 yards and one touchdown on 27 targets. He failed to score double-digit Fantasy points in any of those games. This year, he will have a new signal caller after Tyrod Taylor was traded to Cleveland -- rookie Josh Allen, second-year QB Nathan Peterman, or free agent acquisition A.J. McCarron.



SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Benjamin (11th-round ADP) lower than receivers like Tyler Lockett, Cameron Meredith, and Geronimo Allison, who are all going off the board three rounds later.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.