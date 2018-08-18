Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include Rashaad Penny, Julian Edelman

Dodging busts in your Fantasy Football draft is critical. One wrong move could be the difference between winning your league and finishing dead last. The only way to figure out which busts to avoid is to use reliable 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. They'll help you find the biggest sleepers, breakouts, and busts so you'll have a big edge. Just look at anyone who drafted Raiders QB Derek Carr last year. Carr entered last season as a Top 10-quarterback in many Fantasy football rankings. He was coming off a stellar 2016 season that saw him throw for almost 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. However, he failed to live up to the hype and committed 13 interceptions, which tied his career high. Anybody who rode Carr as their QB1 was at a huge disadvantage.

Carr finished well outside the top 10 QBs. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB and was one of the biggest fantasy football busts.

When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

Their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site and are updated every six hours. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, the cheat sheets are immediately updated.

One bust projected this season: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. He was the No. 27 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and was expected to compete for the starting job in Seattle. However, he's now dealing with a hand injury and could begin the season backing up Chris Carson.

Penny had an impressive college career at San Diego State. In 2017, he had 289 carries for 2,248 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns. However, even if he gets healthy and wins the starting job, Penny will be running behind an offensive line that has struggled to create lanes. Of the three running backs who had the most carries without a touchdown last year, two Seahawks made the list: Eddie Lacy (75 carries) and Thomas Rawls (67).



Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Penny (sixth-round ADP) lower than backs like Austin Ekeler (12th-round ADP), Darren Sproles (14th), and Bilal Powell (12th).



At receiver, steer clear of Patriots WR Julian Edelman. He will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. And even when he returns, he's coming back from an ACL tear that caused him to miss all of the 2017 season.



Edelman could return as the No. 1 receiver after Brandin Cooks was traded to the Rams and Danny Amendola signed as a free agent with the Dolphins. However, he could lose plenty of targets to Chris Hogan, who had 25 yards and a TD in New England's second preseason game. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Edelman, whose ADP is in the eighth round, ranked lower than receivers like Tyrell Williams (12th-round ADP), Nelson Agholor (11th), and Robby Anderson (10th).

Projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead to have similar production.

