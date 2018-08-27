Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Busts from model that beat experts include Ronald Jones, Allen Robinson

Running into one of the biggest Fantasy Football busts can break your entire season. Rather than getting maximum productivity from every draft pick, you're left scrambling for a replacement via trade or the waiver wire. In order to navigate the minefield of your draft, you need proven, accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. Just ask anyone who listened to many experts' Fantasy Football rankings and drafted Derek Carr last year. Rather than build off a 28-TD, 6-INT season, Carr regressed, failing to top 3,500 yards and only tossing 22 touchdowns last year. Anyone who picked him got burned with one of the biggest Fantasy Football busts.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10 QBs in its Fantasy Football rankings. Anyone who followed their advice dodged a major bullet.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Their 2018 Fantasy Football rankings could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every six hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018 at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One bust you'll want to avoid, according SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018: Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones. He put up huge numbers at USC, totaling over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons and scoring 42 total touchdowns in 40 games, including 20 last year. However, the Buccaneers averaged less than 100 yards per game on the ground last season. In fact, Tampa Bay ranked 27th in the NFL with just 90.6 yards per game. And in the 2018 preseason, Jones has 18 carries for only 18 yards.

SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Jones (eighth-round ADP) ranked behind players like Austin Ekeler (12th), Bilal Powell (12th) and even D'Onta Foreman (13th). Jones is one RB you'll want to avoid.

At receiver, SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings say you should steer clear of Bears wideout Allen Robinson. He caught 14 touchdown passes with the Jaguars in 2015, but is coming off a torn ACL he suffered last season. Robinson is now in Chicago with Mitchell Trubisky and the upstart Bears offense. He's in line to become the Bears go-to receiver, but will have to build a rapport with his new signal caller. And how effective he'll be after suffering a major knee injury remains to be seen.

SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Robinson (sixth-round ADP) lower than receivers like Tyrell Williams (12th), Nelson Agholor (10th), and Robby Anderson (ninth). Don't be fooled by his new surroundings. Robinson is primed to be one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.