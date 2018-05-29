Fantasy football rankings 2018: Dalvin Cook and top running back, breakout picks

If you want to dominate your 2018 Fantasy Football league, receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends are helpful, but identifying dominant running backs is key. Six of the eight top scorers in last season's Fantasy Football rankings were workhorse running backs, so identifying the top breakout backs is a must to win a Fantasy Football Championship.

Before you try to figure out who the elite backs will be this season, you need to see what CBS Sports Senior Writer Jamey Eisenberg has to say.

A long-time sports journalist and accomplished Fantasy Football player, Eisenberg has been recognized by Fantasy Pros as having among the most accurate Fantasy Football Draft rankings since the site started tracking experts in 2010. If there's anybody you should listen to when it comes to Fantasy Football advice, it's him.

Now he has studied every NFL backfield and identified the 12 running backs who have elite potential. He's sharing who they are over at SportsLine.

One elite breakout pick we'll give away: Vikings running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook appeared in only four games as a rookie out of Florida State in 2017, recording 74 carries for 354 yards and a pair of touchdowns before a knee injury ended his season. But with a new-look offense in 2018, he's set to push into elite territory.

"Cook is on pace to be ready for training camp and should be fine for Week 1, which is what matters most," Eisenberg told SportsLine. "He should return to the lead role in Minnesota's backfield, especially with McKinnon gone, and the Vikings offense should have the chance to be explosive with Kirk Cousins now the starting quarterback."

Cook will likely fall to the second round in many Fantasy drafts, but has top-five upside. He's a back you should absolutely target.

Something else we can tell you: Eisenberg is keeping Bills running back LeSean McCoy on the list, but is doing so with a buyer-beware label.

"McCoy makes me the most nervous of any of the running backs on this list because he'll be 30 in July, and wear-and-tear could be an issue with more than 2,100 career carries and 2,500 total touches," he said.

Don't reach too high for McCoy, but if he's on the board at the beginning of the third round, he's worth the value there.

Eisenberg has also identified a breakout candidate you might not be thinking about who is set to thrive in a new offense this year. He might be available in the third or fourth round of your Fantasy Draft, but can produce massive numbers in 2018.

So which sleeper has elite potential and who are the top 12 backs you should be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out the dozen elite running backs for 2018, all from the veteran CBS Sports Fantasy Writer recognized for having some of the most accurate Fantasy Football Draft rankings in the nation.