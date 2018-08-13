Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Must-draft sleepers from model that nailed Davante Adams' huge season

Knowing the top Fantasy Football sleepers to draft is pivotal to winning your league. And the only way to find out which sleepers to target is to come armed with the most advanced 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible. Ask anyone who drafted Packers receiver Davante Adams last season. Adams scored a dozen times in 2016, but many experts still had him barely in the top 20 of their Fantasy Football rankings last year. The result: Adams had a whopping 10 touchdowns in 14 games and finished as the 12th-best wide receiver.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling in a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the fold, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice tore his ACL on Thursday, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy Football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Chris Thompson, who has an ADP in the seventh round.

With Guice going down with an ACL tear, Thompson's workload is in a position to explode. He had 103 touches last season and found the end zone six times before going down with an injury of his own in the 10th game. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Thompson generating similar production as Royce Freeman (fifth-round ADP), Derrick Henry (fourth), and even Joe Mixon (third). Don't sleep on him after last year's injury.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum. He guided Minnesota to the 10th-ranked scoring offense last season at 23.9 points per game and now has weapons like Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders in Denver, along with rookie back Royce Freeman.

Keenum's ADP is in the 13th round, but SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings project similar production as Matt Ryan (ninth-round ADP), Matthew Stafford (ninth), and Derek Carr (11th).

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who's not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he'll out-perform players like Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Jarvis Landry (nine), and Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Alvin Kamara's huge breakout last season and find out.