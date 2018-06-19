Fantasy Football rankings 2018: Rookie dynasty draft busts and breakouts from expert who called Leonard Fournette's big year

Fantasy Football dynasty owners are always searching for the perfect rookie to add to their roster. Finding a rookie your competition may be overlooking is the perfect opportunity to set yourself yourself up for years to come. A perfect example is Alvin Kamara, who surpassed expectations in a big way and finished his rookie campaign with over 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 13 total touchdowns. Meanwhile, a bust will have you playing catch-up. Luckily for you, nobody is better at identifying those rookie breakouts and busts for dynasty leagues than award-winning CBS Sports Senior Fantasy Writer Dave Richard.

If you're already a CBS Sports fantasy reader, you might know Richard as the guy who was all over Leonard Fournette's huge rookie season.

Fantasy owners and experts were skeptical about Fournette heading into his rookie season in 2017.

He had missed time at LSU due to injuries and was joining a stagnant offense led by Blake Bortles. Some experts weren't high on him for those reasons, but Richard wasn't one of them.

Richard called for over 1,000 rushing yards for Fournette as a rookie and predicted his final total of 1,040 within 22 yards. He was also just two off when projecting his touchdown total (nine) for the season. Anybody who took Fournette in a dynasty league saw immediate dividends and is set up for years to come.

We can tell you he's extremely high on Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton, placing him in the top 10 overall in his dynasty draft rankings, ahead of other receivers such as Michael Gallup and Christian Kirk.

Sutton has a crowded depth chart to deal with this year in Denver with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders occupying the top two spots.

But both carry huge cap numbers and are free agents after the 2019 season. Sutton, a huge target at 6-feet-3, 220 pounds who some viewed as the best receiver in the 2018 NFL Draft, has a favorable chance to inherit No. 1 receiver duties in Denver within the next few years. He's a dynasty pick you should be all over.

Another dynasty pick Richard loves: Broncos running back Royce Freeman, who is in the top 10 in Richard's rookie fantasy football rankings.



Freeman had over 1,350 rushing yards in three of his four years at Oregon. He was also a touchdown machine in Eugene, scoring 60 rushing touchdowns in four seasons. Denver took him No. 71 overall and expects Freeman to step in and produce right away. Freeman will replace C.J. Anderson, the No. 16 Fantasy running back in non-PPR leagues in 2017. He's a pick who could pay off in 2018 and beyond.

