Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Sleepers from model that nailed Alvin Kamara's breakout season

Stealing one of the top fantasy football sleepers in your draft can give you a huge leg up during the regular season. The only way to identify the biggest sleepers is to have the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings at your fingertips. Just ask anyone who drafted Saints running back Alvin Kamara last year. Kamara, stuck behind Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson on the depth chart, had an ADP that wasn't even among the top 50 running backs. However, the Tennessee product quickly took the NFL by storm, ending the season with Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and league-winning weeks for his owners. The team at SportsLine singled out Kamara as one of the top sleepers early in their Fantasy Football rankings.

In fact, SportsLine's model had Kamara rated as a top-15 running back after the first three weeks of the season, despite Kamara only scoring once during that span. Anyone who listened to the advice made a run at their league title.

SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies.

Any time an injury occurs or there's a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Mark Ingram was suspended four games of the 2018 season, SportsLine immediately updated its 2018 Fantasy football rankings.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 and cheat sheets are all over Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, who has a very affordable ADP in the eighth round.

With Jordy Nelson now in Oakland, Cobb's role will increase dramatically, even with Davante Adams in the fold. In an injury-hampered season, Nelson still had 88 targets last year, and he topped 125 the previous three seasons. The Packers also brought in TE Jimmy Graham, but Cobb has chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and is four years removed from a 12-TD campaign. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have Cobb giving drafters similar production as Larry Fitzgerald, Jarvis Landry, and Allen Robinson, who are all going off the board three rounds earlier.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have identified: Patriots running back Rex Burkhead.

With rookie Sony Michel nursing a knee injury, Burkhead will see his role in New England's backfield expand. The Patriots' running game can be difficult to predict, but Burkhead came through for owners last year, scoring eight times, including six touchdowns between Weeks 12 and 15. There have also been reports that he could serve as New England's goal line back, giving him mouthwatering upside. SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Burkhead (seventh-round ADP) ranked similarly to Royce Freeman (fifth), Derrick Henry (fourth), and even Joe Mixon (third).

