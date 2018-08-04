Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top breakouts by model that nailed Kareem Hunt's huge year

The new NFL regular season is almost here. It's time to get the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings before you draft. Also critical is knowing which fantasy football breakouts to target, especially in later rounds. Last year, for example, fantasy football drafters weren't high on Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who was well outside the top 30 running backs in most Fantasy Football rankings. However, injuries to Kansas City's top two backs gave Hunt the opportunity to shine earlier than expected. Anybody who had him high in their Fantasy Football rankings was well on their way to a league-winning season.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hunt from the start and had him rated as a top-20 running back before the season started. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying its biggest breakouts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its Fantasy Football cheat sheets for the 2018 NFL season.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: Chargers WR Tyrell Williams.



With Hunter Henry (63 targets last season) out for the season with a torn ACL and Antonio Gates (52) not yet signed, Williams is poised for a breakout campaign in 2018. Entering his fourth season in the league, Williams has 12 career touchdowns and played all 16 games the last two years. SportsLine's fantasy football rankings 2018 have Williams, whose ADP is in the 13th round, ranked similarly to receivers like Corey Davis (eighth-round ADP), Jarvis Landry (fifth), and Larry Fitzgerald (fifth).



Another shocker: Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews. He has quickly become one of Tennessee's most reliable pass-catchers, recording at least 50 receptions in his last two seasons and finding the end zone 13 times. The Titans didn't make any major additions to the wide receiver position this offseason, suggesting Matthews will be one of Marcus Mariota's primary targets again in 2018.



SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy football rankings say that Matthews (ninth-round ADP) will give you similar production as established receivers like Allen Robinson (fourth-round ADP), Brandin Cooks (fifth) and Julian Edelman (sixth). Matthews comes at a discount and is one of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts to target in drafts.

