Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top breakouts from model that nailed Christian McCaffrey's huge year

This close to your draft, having the most accurate 2018 Fantasy Football rankings possible is the key to victory. From sleepers to breakouts to busts, the right Fantasy Football rankings can give you a massive edge over your competition. Last year, for example, Christian McCaffrey was one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts. Then a rookie out of Stanford, McCaffrey sat on draft boards until the third round. When all was said and done, McCaffrey played in all 16 games, topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage, hauled in 80 passes, and found the end zone seven times, carrying owners to victory week after week. Anyone who snatched him up got one of the biggest Fantasy Football breakouts of the entire season.

The team at SportsLine was all over McCaffrey from the start and had him rated as their No. 9 running back before the season began, even with Jonathan Stewart in the mix. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest Fantasy Football rankings 2018, identifying its biggest breakouts, sleepers, and busts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major Fantasy Football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts at running back, according to SportsLine: Patriots RB Rex Burkhead. There were plenty of questions surrounding Burkhead after he missed New England's last preseason game due to a minor tear in his knee. However, he has since returned to practice.

Despite dealing with injuries in 2017, Burkhead managed to score double-digit Fantasy points in non-PPR leagues in five of the 10 games he played, and he'll benefit from a knee injury to fellow running back Sony Michel. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say that Burkhead, who has an ADP in the eighth round, will give you the same productivity as players like Derrick Henry (fifth-round ADP), Jay Ajayi (fifth) and Mark Ingram (seventh).

Another shocker: Titans receiver Corey Davis, a second-year player from Western Michigan. Davis has a very affordable ADP in the eighth round.

Davis finished last season on fire, hauling in five-of-eight targets for two touchdowns against the Patriots in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Davis was a stud at Western Michigan, logging a whopping 19 touchdowns in his final season on 97 catches. He has big-play ability and, with QB Marcus Mariota now healthy, could be one of the biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts. SportsLine's cheat sheets say Davis will give you similar numbers as receivers like Allen Robinson (sixth-round ADP), Larry Fitzgerald (fifth), and Brandin Cooks (sixth).

SportsLine is also high on a pair of running backs who had fewer than five rushing touchdowns combined last season, but each carries a higher projected value than Jordan Howard (nine touchdowns last season), Mark Ingram (12) and LeSean McCoy (eight total touchdowns). This pick could be the difference between winning your fantasy football league and being shut out of the postseason.

So what players poised for breakouts should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And which huge running backs do you need to jump all over? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called Christian McCaffrey's huge breakout last season and find out.