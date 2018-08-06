Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top breakouts from model that predicted Kareem Hunt's huge year﻿

If you're looking for a major edge in your league, you need to get the most reliable 2018 Fantasy Football rankings. They'll help you figure out this season's biggest fantasy football breakouts, players who are poised to put up league-winning seasons. Take last year, when Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was largely an afterthought in many experts' Fantasy Football rankings. Buried behind Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West on the depth chart, Hunt's ADP wasn't even among the top 30 running backs. However, he was one of last year's biggest Fantasy Football breakouts, with almost 1,800 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. Anyone who drafted him was well-poised for a league title.

The team at SportsLine was all over Hunt from the start and had him rated as a top-20 running back before the season began. Now, SportsLine's model, which simulates the entire season 10,000 times, has released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, identifying its biggest breakouts. SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy sites. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine's PPR and non-PPR cheat sheets are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site and they're updated multiple times a day. You'll know the impact of injuries and depth chart changes almost instantly, so you'll always have the latest 2018 fantasy football rankings to refer to. They're available for 10- and 12-team leagues.

One of the top 2018 Fantasy football breakouts, according to their cheat sheets: new Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will assume starting duties now that Alex Smith is in Washington, D.C.

The Texas Tech product threw for 284 yards and an interception last season, but has a cannon for an arm. Kansas City's offense also added former Rams receiver Sammy Watkins in the off-season and returns three-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce. Reports out of Kansas City indicate Mahomes has had a tough training camp so far, but with a month until Week 1, the first-year starter has plenty of time to master the offense. SportsLine's Fantasy Football rankings 2018 say Mahomes (ninth-round ADP) will give you similar production as Jimmy Garoppolo (seventh), Cam Newton (sixth), and even Carson Wentz (fifth).

Another shocker: Redskins rookie RB Derrius Guice, who has an ADP in the fourth round and will likely take over early-down duties in the nation's capital.

Guice will compete for carries with Rob Kelley, who has reportedly lost weight, and Samaje Perine. The Redskins also have Chris Thompson, who had 39 receptions and four touchdowns last season before going down with a leg injury last November. Despite the crowded backfield, SportsLine's 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Guice producing similarly to Joe Mixon and Jordan Howard, who are both going off the board a round earlier.

